Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

Shehnaaz Gill adorably kisses Bharti Singh’s son Laksh, fans say ‘both cuties back again’. Watch

Shehnaaz Gill was seen pampering Bharti Singh's son Laksh at a wedding function recently. Watch video here:

Shehnaaz Gill with LakshShehnaaz Gill with Bharti SIngh's son Laksh. (Photos: Varinder Chawla)

Shehnaaz Gill was in awe of the infectious cuteness of Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s son Laksh at a recent function. Shehnaaz, on Friday evening, was seen playing with the toddler at her manager Kaushal Joshi and Heena Lad’s wedding in Mumbai.

The video of Shehnaaz playing with the baby has surfaced on the internet after several photographers shared it on their social media handles. As soon as the video started making rounds on Instagram, Shehnaaz’s fans went gaga over it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

One of Shehnaaz’s fans commented, “Aura hi kuch alag hai.” Another person wrote, “Both cuties back again.”

Shehnaaz, on Thursday, had taken to her social media accounts to share a cute video of herself with the baby. Along with the video, she wrote, “gola gola gola mela pala bacha nona bache ko raat nini aa rhi thi phir bhi maine pareshaan kiya pappiya kar kr ke ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

In the series of adorable videos Shehnaaz shared, she was seen hugging and cuddling the baby, and calling him “mera baccha” while interacting with him.

Earlier, Shehnaaz had also shared a short video clip with the munchkin and had written, “Mera nona mera golu mera heera. Bharti, thank you gole ke saath milane ke liye.”

On the work front, Shehnaaz recently appeared in a music video with DJ Square. She’s also hosting a talk show called Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill. She will be making her Hindi film debut in 2023 with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which stars Salman Khan. She will also be seen in Sajid Khan’s 100 percent with John Abraham and Riteish Deshmukh.

First published on: 17-12-2022 at 10:23:35 am
