Shehnaaz Gill and Abu Malik in Bigg Boss 13

In just two days, the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13 will hit television screens. Hosted by Salman Khan, the season will have only celebrities getting locked in the house for 105 days. Indianexpress.com has exclusive information that Punjabi actor Shehnaaz Gill and Anu Malik’s brother Abu Malik have also been confirmed to be a part of Bigg Boss 13.

Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “This time 14 celebrities will be seen participating in the show. While most of them are television faces, Shehnaaz and Abu will add their own twist this season. Both of them were brought on board only recently and they are excited about their new stint.”

Shehnaaz Gill is a model and actor who has been part of Kala Shah Kala. She has also appeared in music albums like Shartaan and Chadra. Her latest single Veham is set to release soon.

As for Abu Malik, the music composer is the youngest brother of Anu and Daboo Malik. He is also the uncle of popular singer-composer duo Armaan and Amaal Malik. A pioneer of live shows, Malik has performed nearly 10,000 shows across the globe. He has even penned a novel titled Rantings of a Mad Man. His son Adaar Malik is known for his popular comic group SNF Comedy.

The other confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 13 include television actors Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai and boyfriend Arhan Khan, Arti Singh, Ashwini Koul and Dalljiet Kaur. Bollywood actor and original Saki Saki girl Koena Mitra will also be seen in the reality show.

There is no specific theme this year but the makers have added a twist, wherein a mini finale will happen in four weeks.

The latest season will mark the tenth year for Salman Khan as the host. Indianexpress.com recently asked the Bharat star if he expected to last so long with the reality show. He said, “Frankly no. Every year I feel like moving on. It’s been so long. It’s my tenth year. It’s been a damn good journey. But a couple of contestants sometimes mess things up. More than anything, the sad part is that they mess up their lives. Every time we think that we are pushing it too much or it’s not going to work, the next season happens again. The format has worked for Colors and all of us or else it wouldn’t have been still around.”

Bigg Boss 13 will premiere on September 29 at 9 pm on Colors. The show will air at 10:30 pm on weekdays.