Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala gets evicted

On Sunday, Shefali Jariwala was evicted from Bigg Boss 13. The “Kanta Laga” girl entered the Salman Khan-hosted show as a wild card contestant, post the mid-season finale. Apart from Jariwala, Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Vishal Aditya Singh, Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra and Arti Singh were also nominated.

Jariwala had a good stint on the reality show, where she came across as a strong and sensible contestant. While initially, the actor bonded with ex-boyfriend Sidharth Shukla, soon she drifted and joined Asim Riaz’s team. After the eviction of Himanshi Khurana, Riaz started keeping a distance from Jariwala, and the two were often at loggerheads. Their recent fight over the word ‘nalla’ went on to become a Twitter trend.

Before entering the show, Shefali Jariwala had shared with indianexpress.com, “I am bold and very opinionated. I don’t think I have the manipulation gene in me. I am very moohphat and can never be diplomatic or politically correct. I am a logical person and can handle situations calmly. But then, once you enter a show like Bigg Boss, you don’t know what will happen or what you will become.”

Jariwala reasoned that fans would support her because she is quite real. “They should vote for me because I am fair and non-manipulative. I am very real and will not be pretentious. Also, I will never ruin someone else’s game to win the show,” she said.

With Shefali Jariwala’s elimination, the competition is rife between Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh and Vishal Aditya Singh.

