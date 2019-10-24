Shefali Bagga: Hope Colors offers me a show post Bigg Boss 13

Last night on Bigg Boss 13, Shefali Bagga hogged limelight as she performed her task of unmasking three fake contestants in a special news bulletin. While her journalistic skills were questioned by housemates, Paras Chhabra’s furious responses left her distressed. She later got worried about her image in front of Bigg Boss.

Advertising

Before entering the reality show, Shefali exclusively spoke to indianexpress.com. Sharing that she never planned her participation, the news anchor said, “I was really excited when they called me for Bigg Boss. It’s a total shift for me and a totally new journey. And I am hoping it will be a start of something better.”

When asked if she plans to be in the entertainment industry, she said, “I would love to. Assuming that I will be great in the show, I am hoping Colors will offer me a show post Bigg Boss.”

While many claim to have no clue of the game, Shefali Bagga shared that she has followed the previous seasons quite keenly. “I had loved Shilpa Shinde and even Gauahar Khan and Gautam Gulati. They played the game quite well. I was amazed to see how Shilpa projected a maa avatar to some in the house while made it tough for Vikas, to the extent that he wanted to quit the show,” she shared.

Advertising

Shefali added that she would be quite real in the show. “I am a bold person and know how to keep my point in front of people. I am also highly opionated. One can expect me to be fearless and I would also try to unmask the housemates.”

Ask her if she would lack in votes compared to other popular housemates, the Delhi girl stated, “Not at all. I am very confident of myself and I am sure the audience will love me. Also, Bigg Boss is a house where everyone is equal. And once the game begins, I am sure I will have an upperhand compared to them.”

Lastly, talking about host Salman Khan, Shefali said, “He is a big personality and I am excited to meet him. Salman also gets angry but whatever he says is a reflection of what the team wants the housemates to know. I would listen to him well and observe his reactions about others to better my game.”

This week, the voting lines will open on Thursday with a mid-week eviction planned in the coming days.