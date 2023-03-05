Sheezan Khan’s sister says ‘Sach ki jeet hui’ as actor gets bail in Tunisha Sharma death case

After over two months, actor Sheezan Khan was granted bail on Saturday. The Waliv police had arrested him in December for allegedly abetting the suicide of his co-actor Tunisha Sharma. Khan has been released on a surety of Rs 1 lakh and told to surrender his passport to the court as part of the conditions of the bail.

Sheezan Khan’s sister Shafaq Naaz took to social media to write Shukar, while Falak Naaz shared an Instagram story with ‘Alhamdulillah’, as she thanked God.

Sheezan Khan’s lawyer Shailendra Mishra earlier told The Indian Express, “Truth has prevailed as the boy is innocent. We have approached the Bombay High Court for quashing the FIR, which will be heard on March 9 and we hope that we will get justice there as well. The police have misused their power of arrest which is one of the grounds that we have mentioned in our plea at Bombay High Court.”

As readers would know, Tunisha Sharma was found dead on TV show Ali Baba’s set on December 24 last year. She was in a relationship with Sheezan Khan and the couple had broken up a few days before her death. Tunisha’s mother filed a complaint against him on charges of abetting her suicide, post which he was arrested by the police.

After Sheezan was granted bail, Tunisha’s uncle Pawan Sharma shared that they won’t step back from their fight. Stating that they will get her justice, he told ETimes, “It’s a legal procedure and we were expecting for it to happen eventually. However, this won’t deter us. We won’t step back till Sheezan is punished.”

Meanwhile, Sheezan’s sister Falak Naaz stated, “Sach ki jeet hui hai” (Truth has prevailed). Naaz said that they hope they will get relief from Bombay High Court as well.

In mid-February, the investigators submitted a chargesheet running over 500 pages against Sheezan Khan in which they charged him with abetment to suicide, mainly relying on the fact that the couple had broken up and he had been ignoring Tunisha Sharma. The police concluded that she was upset and died by suicide as a result.