Sheezan Khan’s sister Falaq Naaz hospitalised, their mother shares a long note asking ‘hamara gunaah kya hai’

Actor Sheezan Khan‘s mother Kehekshan Faisi has posted a long note after her daughter, actor Falak Naaz, was admitted to hospital. Sheezan, who headlined Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, was arrested in December on the charge of abetting the suicide of his co-star Tunisha Sharma.

Sheezan’s mother Kehekshan, on Sunday, shared a picture of Falaq lying in a hospital bed via her Instagram Story. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Sabar (Patience).”

In another story, she shared a long note asking why the family has to suffer so much. “Mujhe bus ye samjh nahi aa raha hai ki hamari family ko saza kis bat ki mil rahi hai aur kyo?? Sheezan mera beta pichle 1 month se bina kisi singal soboot ke qaidiyo ki tarah jail me saza kaat raha hai (I am unable to understand why and for what reason is our family getting punishment?? My son Sheezan for the last one month without single evidence is in the jail like an inmate serving sentence).”

She went on to write, “Meri bacchi Falaq hospital me admit hai, Sheezan ka chhotha bhai jo autistic baccha hai wo beemar hai .. kya ek Maa ko kisi dusre ke bacche ko Maa jaisa payar karna gunaah hai?? Ya illegal hai (My daughter Falaq is in the hospital, Sheezan’s younger brother who is autistic is unwell….Is it a crime for a mother to love another’s child like her own)?? Or is it illegal)??”

“Kya Falaq ko Tunisha ko chhothi bahan ki tarah payar karna gunaah tha ya illegal tha?? Ya phir Sheezan aur Tunisha ko apne relationship ko space dena ya breakup karna gunaah tha ya wo bhi illegal tha?? (Was it a crime or illegal for Falaq to love Tunisha like her younger sister?? Was it also a crime or illegal for Sheezan and Tunisha to give space to their relationship or breakup)??,” she added.

Concluding her note, the upset mom wrote, “Kya hume us bacchi ko payar karne ke liye usse payar karne ka haqe nahi tha kyo ki hum Muslim hai ??? Hamara gunaah kya hai (Did we not have the right to love that child because we are Muslims??? What is our crime)??”

See Sheezan Khan’s mother’s posts here:

(Photo: Kehekshan Faisi/Instagram) (Photo: Kehekshan Faisi/Instagram)

Sheezan’s sister Shafaq Naaz too shared these posts on her Instagram Stories.

Earlier this month, a Palghar court rejected the bail application of Sheezan Khan.

Actor Tunisha Sharma was found dead on the set of the television serial near Vasai on December 24. Tunisha was earlier in a relationship with Sheezan Khan.