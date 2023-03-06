Sheezan Khan expresses relief after being granted bail, says he misses Tunisha Sharma: ‘She would have fought for me…’

Actor Sheezan Khan expressed his relief after being granted bail, 70 days after his arrest. The actor was charged for abetment to suicide in the Tunisha Sharma case. Tunisha, Sheezan’s Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul co-star was found dead on December 24, 2022 last year. Following her death, Tunisha’s mother hurled several accusations at Sheezan, who was in a relationship with the actor. Tunisha’s mother accused him of infidelity and physical abuse, as the couple had split just 15 days before her death. Sheezan has been released on a surety of Rs 1 lakh and told to surrender his passport to the court as part of the conditions of the bail.

Talking to Bombay Times, Sheezan expressed his relief, saying that he now understands the ‘true meaning’ of freedom. He added that he was in tears after seeing his mother and sister and was overjoyed to be back with them. When asked about Tunisha, Sheezan said, “I miss her and if she was alive, she would have fought for me.” His sister Falaq Naaz adding that the family is still processing everything and expressed gratitude towards everyone who stood by them. His other sister Shafaq Naaz took to social media to write ‘Shukar’, while Falak Naaz shared an Instagram story with ‘Alhamdulillah’, as she thanked God. However, on the other hand, Tunisha Sharma’s uncle Pawan Sharma said that they won’t ‘back down’ from their fight and won’t step back till Sheezan is punished.

Sheezan Khan’s lawyer Shailendra Mishra earlier told The Indian Express, “Truth has prevailed as the boy is innocent. We have approached the Bombay High Court for quashing the FIR, which will be heard on March 9 and we hope that we will get justice there as well. The police have misused their power of arrest which is one of the grounds that we have mentioned in our plea at Bombay High Court.”