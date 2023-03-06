Sheezan Khan’s sister says ‘there’s still a long way to go’ after actor gets released on bail: ‘I pray my enemies don’t face this situation’

After more than 70 days, Sheezan Khan walked out of the jail on Sunday, right into the arms of his sisters and mother. The actor, as readers would know, was arrested for abetting the suicide of Tunisha Sharma, his co-star and former girlfriend. With the case still ongoing in court, the family says they will continue to fight. However, at the moment, they are just happy to have Sheezan back and are trying to help him overcome the nightmare he went through, in the last months.

In a chat with indianexpress.com, his sister, actor Shafaq Naaz shared that she went blank the moment she saw Sheezan walking out of the gates of the jail. Videos doing the rounds show her and their sister Falak Naaz hugging Sheezan and then leading him out of the crowd. “It was such a long wait and we had been waiting to have him with us. Just the fact that we could touch him, hug him meant so much to us. All these while when we visited him, we could only see him across a glass window and speak through an intercom. At that moment, everything just went blurry and all I wanted was to bring him back home,” an emotional Shafaq said.

She revealed that their mother cooked Sheezan’s favourite biryani and korma for him, and is still in the kitchen, preparing his favourite dishes. Sharing that her young brother has gone through a tough time, they are giving him time and not speaking about the case with him. She added that nothing seems ‘normal’ for them anymore and she doesn’t know how she can bring back normalcy in his life.

Shafaq said, “Honestly, for all of us the world stopped on December 24. I think the world has moved on but we haven’t. As for Sheezan, he has gone through the worst. I don’t think he even got the time to process things as everything happened in such a jiffy. He was also away from all of us in that jail. But he’s such a strong boy who dealt with everything patiently. It has taken a toll on him but he is standing strong and is at peace right now at home. Hum sab ne bohot sabr kiya, aur upar wale ka shukar hai ke woh aaj humare sath hai (It’s the fruits of our perseverance that he is back with us today).”

Sheezan Khan with his siblings in happier times. (Photo: PR) Sheezan Khan with his siblings in happier times. (Photo: PR)

The actor shared that the family as a whole has gone through a lot. From unending court proceedings and media trials to health scares, they have seen the worst in the last two months. “I pray to Allah that not even my foes face this situation in their lives. The helplessness, the dismay, and the pain, it was the worst time for us as a family. Whatever you do in life, you cannot be prepared for such a time. Everything looked like it was slipping out of our hands. We are just thankful to the almighty that Sheezan is finally with us but there’s still a long way to go. I must add that his presence has only given us more strength and we are ready to fight and get him justice.”

Shafaq refused to talk about Tunisha Sharma or the case citing legalities and added that right now they want to just spend time with Sheezan. She even mentioned how they haven’t even bothered about discussing his TV show Ali Baba. She said, “Honestly, we do not have the time or will to talk about these materialistic things right now. Everything has been about the family coming together and cherishing each moment. We have kept our beliefs strong, and will continue to do so. He is safe and sound at home, that’s most important. Aage ab jo hoga, we will continue to deal with it, like we have already.”

As per Sheezan Khan’s lawyer, the actor has been released on a surety of Rs 1 lakh and told to surrender his passport to the court as part of the conditions of the bail.