Sharon Osbourne wishes Taylor Swift’s mom well after cancer diagnosis

TV host Sharon Osbourne has wished recovery for pop star Taylor Swift’s mother, who is battling cancer.

The 25-year-old pop star wrote via Tumblr that her mother, Andrea Finlay, was recently diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer, reported People magazine.

Swift wrote that her mother wanted her fans to know, “Because your parents may be too busy juggling everything they’ve got going on to go to the doctor, and maybe you reminding them to go get checked for cancer could possibly lead to an early diagnosis and an easier battle.”

Cancer survivor Osbourne, 62, on her talk show, said, “I just want to say to Taylor, the world is praying for you and your family and sending positive, positive vibes and it works.”

