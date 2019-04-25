Sharman Joshi: Baarish is perfect for a Sunday family binge

Sharman Joshi is the latest Bollywood star to make his digital debut. The 3 Idiots actor will play the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s Baarish, alongside Asha Negi. Helmed by Nandita Mehra and Bhairavi Raichura, the web series will present the love story of a rich diamond merchant and a salesgirl.

Advertising

The romantic tale will see the couple fight all odds – family’s opposition, status difference to find solace in each other. And as the title suggests, rain will play an important part in getting the starstruck lovers together.

Ahead of its release, Sharman Joshi sat down with indianexpress.com to talk about Baarish, kind of roles offered to him in Bollywood and his plans to enter television.

Excerpts from the conversation:

What made you take up Baarish as your digital debut?

Advertising

Well, I have been looking at doing a web show for some time. Honestly, I have been a late bloomer to the digital world. All my friends were hooked on to English shows and I still couldn’t see myself binge-watching something. And then I started watching House of Cards, Narcos and Game of Thrones. That is when I realised what I was missing. Also, I saw Breathe and Sacred Games and I was amazed by the content. We have this new found creative freedom with the digital boom in India. While most shows are dark, edgy, high on sexual content or abuses, I realised there wasn’t anything for the whole family to watch together. Somehow Baarish came my way at the same time. It is a very nice simple love story about two people who believe in long-standing love and work towards it. It also talks about how families, knowing or unknowingly, sometimes pose a challenge in relationships.

As you mentioned how high-drama works on the web, do you feel Baarish, with its simple story, will find an audience?

Well, that is to be seen. But I believe the audience will find it entertaining. It is a well-made show, with high production value and a good cast. Also, recently Ekta said a nice thing in one of her interviews. She said that there is Netflix and then there is television and she is trying to fill the space in between. Baarish is a story of honest people in love. It is very relatable, making it perfect for a Sunday family binge.

On the web, you are getting to play the lead in a love story but do you feel Bollywood has such roles for you?

My character in my next film Mission Mangal is not even married. He is out there seeking love (laughs). See I know, with age, I will get different kinds of roles. But times have changed. Now there is no barrier and it goes for both genders. We have so many married actresses now doing a wonderful job. People are more open to creativity and there are varied roles.

So are you happy with the kind of roles offered to you?

Today we have more creative producers around. And they believe in content and back the best. I mean the success rate is for all to see. Also, with web coming in, there are much better roles for actors and good content for the audience. I have always been a believer of content being of foremost importance. It is good to see more people believing in it now.

You have starred in a number of multi-starrers. As an actor, are you comfortable being part of a team or shouldering a film individually?

I come from a family of theatre artists and these things are considered quite petty. My father would laugh at me if I got worried about being part of an ensemble cast. I did Ferrari Ki Sawari as a lead and then did three multi-starrers after that even when I was being offered solo projects. It is because I have given the story and character utmost important. I have always chased good scripts. You can’t work otherwise. I just feel responsible for the roles that have been offered to me and try to do justice to it. Rest, it all depends on the audience.

Coming back to Baarish, how was it working with Asha Negi. Did you know about her? She is quite a big name on TV.

Of course, I knew about her and I had seen some of her work. Asha is a fine actor and a very beautiful girl. I had seen few of her impressive interviews on the web and was amazed that she turned out to be just the same. I think the entire team was a wonderful one and we did have a great time.

Shreyas Talpade recently starred in a television show. Your sister (Mansi Joshi Roy) has also done some commendable work on TV. Didn’t you ever want to try your luck on the small screen?

Advertising

Honestly, I have always wanted to do TV. I come from theatre background but eventually, films are where you want to be. But TV is a great medium. Earlier somehow it did not work out, but I would love to do something on television. But yes, with the digital space coming in, it would need to up their game. Or else it will lose its audience.