Friday, July 01, 2022
Sharks Tank India’s Ashneer Grover and Anupam Mittal meet in London, fans say ‘ab actual business hoga’

Ashneer Grover and Anupam Mittal, who shared the panel in Shark Tank India, recently met in London with their wives over dinner.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
July 1, 2022 11:31:17 am
shark tank india, ashneer grover, anupam mittalShark Tank India's Ashneer Grover and Anupam Mittal reunite in London. (Photo: Ashneer/Instagram)

Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover has been holidaying in the UK with his family. After meeting Arjun Kapoor in Paris, the BharatPe co-founder now reunited with his co-shark Anupam Mittal in London. The two businessmen were also joined by their wives for dinner. As he shared photos from their happy times, fans were excited to see them together, and many even mentioned how now real deals would be cracked.

While the first picture has the two couples posing for the camera, the second one has Ashneer and Anupam engrossed in a serious discussion. “It’s always special to spend time with @agmittal and @anchalkumar24 . Lovely folks inside out !,” Ashneer captioned the photos. Shaadi.com’s Anupam Mittals’ wife Anchal Kumar also replied on the post, “Likewise❤️..fabulous seeing you both @madsj30 @ashneer.grover.”

Also Read |Shark Tank India’s Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, Vineeta Singh reunite for Aman Gupta’s daughter’s birthday. Fans react: ‘Billions in a frame’

Fans could not have enough of this reunion as they dropped a number of comments on the post. “My both favorite shark are here❤️❤️❤️,” wrote a fan, while another added, “Ab actual business hoga 😎.” As a few of them wondered what the two sharks were discussing, a follower wrote, “Pov: in second pic, sharks discussing about performance of businesses they have invested together.😂.” Another fan also wondered if the two managed to buy some shares of the restaurant as they wrote, “Kitne kitne percent equity leli restaurant ki?”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ashneer Grover (@ashneer.grover)

 

Anchal had also shared more photos from their European holiday on Instagram stories. In one photo, as Anupam got mobbed by a young crowd, requesting for a selfie, she wrote, “Shark attack”.

Shark Tank India, based on the international franchise called Dragons’ Den, featured entrepreneurs presenting their business ideas to a panel of seven investors, who decided whether to shell out a sum for a stake in the company. After a stupendous inaugural season, Sony TV announced the next chapter in May, seeking pitches from budding entrepreneurs.

