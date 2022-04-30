Shark Thank India 2 confirmed by Sony TV, registrations open for budding entrepreneurs

The second season of the popular series Shark Tank India is happening. The season was all but confirmed earlier judging by the popularity of the inaugural season but there was no confirmation before.

Sony TV asked for pitches from budding entrepreneurs on their Instagram handle. In a video shared on Instagram that showcases the success of the show, the network said, “Are you a budding entrepreneur? If yes, this is your chance to make it big in the world of business!”

Shark Tank India, based on the international franchise called Dragons’ Den, featured entrepreneurs presenting their business ideas to a panel of seven investors, who decided whether to shell out a sum for a stake in the company.

Sometimes, a person can have a really innovative idea that can be life-changer for millions around the world. But if they are not able to find funds or investors, it usually stays an idea, and does not become a product. This is where Shark Tank comes in.

The first season was hosted by seven businesspersons.

Ashneer Grover of BharatPe, Aman Gupta of boAt, Anupam Mittal of Shaadi.com and People Group, Ghazal Alagh of MamaEarth, Namita Thapar of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Peyush Bansal of Lenskart, and Vineeta Singh of SUGAR Cosmetics were the ‘sharks’ on the show.

The sharks were also seen on an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. About his experience on Kapil’s show, Peyush said, “He’s hilarious. My jaws, they were hurting. It was so cold on set. And on top of that, Kapil kept making us laugh. Beyond a point, I couldn’t resist, I was tired. He made us laugh for three hours, three hours non-stop. And I wasn’t… Usually, I had started feeling Kapil Sharma is not that funny anymore, but it was hilarious.”

Jugaadu Kamlesh’s pitch on the show was labelled as the ‘pitch of the season’ and had Peyush invest in his multi-purpose cart that can help farmers to sow, and water their fields. In a special episode, Peyush had revealed that it was Kamlesh’s perseverance, honesty, hard work and most importantly, his positivity that struck a chord with him. Namita Thapar confessed that even she wanted to invest in Kamlesh’s project but missed it.