Sunday, March 27, 2022
Shark Tank’s Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta take a dig at Ashneer Grover’s ‘Rs 10 crore’ table controversy: ‘Sab doglapan hai…’

Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta met up with Ashneer Grover at his house for a mini Shark Tank reunion, where they poked fun at Ashneer's recent dining table controversy.

March 27, 2022 12:31:02 pm
Ashneer GroverAshneer Grover, Anupam Mittal and Aman Gupta had a mini reunion. (Photo: Instagram/ Ashneer Grover)

At the recent Shark Tank India reunion, sharks Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal poked sly fun at Ashneer Grover’s recent controversy regarding his expensive table that was speculated to  have a staggering cost. The sharks met up at Ashneer Grover’s house. Ashneer shared photos from their meet-up, where Aman and Anupam are seen examining the table, wondering what’s so special about it.

Ashneer posted a picture collage from their meeting on his Instagram on Saturday, with speech bubbles added. “Thanks @boatxaman and @agmittal for a fun Saturday night. It’s amazing how smoothly we picked up from where we left! @sharktank.india,” he captioned his post. All three entrepreneurs were ‘sharks’, or potential investors on the popular reality TV show Shark Tank India, which aired from December to February. In the photos, the three of them inspect Ashneer’s dining table and Aman says in the form of a speech bubble, “Look this is Ashneer bhai’s 10 crore dining table. There must be at least two diamonds here.” Anupam tells him to check it properly. However, as he finds nothing, Aman quotes Ashneer’s popular line, “Yeh sab dogalapan hai (All this is hypocrisy).” The three share a laugh as Aman says his popular line, “Hum bhi bana lenge (We’ll also make one).”

 

Earlier this month, a report by Bloomberg had quoted sources from Ashneer’s former company BharatPe alleging that Ashneer and his wife Madhuri live in a lap of luxury and that he spent $130,000 (approximately 10 crore) on a dining room table. Ashneer had poked much fun at these claims and shared a picture of his dining table on Twitter and written, “Is it a space rocket? Is it a time machine? No, it’s a 10 crore dining table !! Haha! I don’t hold the Guinness World Record for the most expensive table ever. Nor do I intend to. Press – don’t fall for BharatPe Board (undisclosed sources) lies – you’ll lose your credibility like them.”

In another tweet, he wrote, “It’s not even worth 0.5% of that. I’d rather put 10 cr in business and create employment for 1,000 of folks so that they can earn and put dignified meal on their tables for their families. Score; Self Goal (Loss of Credibility) by BharatPe Board / Investors – 1: Lavishness – 0.”

Ashneer Grover, who is the co-founder of BhartatPe, was removed from all positions of the company after a long fight, post which, Grover resigned.

