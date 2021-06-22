Shark Tank India to air on Sony TV

Popular American entrepreneurial-themed reality show Shark Tank is set to get an Indian adaptation. The show, produced by StudioNext, will air on Sony TV. The channel on Tuesday announced registrations are open for young entrepreneurs.

Sony TV posted a video on its social media handles announcing Shark Tank India. The video features a young man aspiring to start his business. While his family and friends offer support, they, in reality, joke about his big dreams. However, he believes that the world will go quiet when the experts approve of his plans.

“World ka no.1 business reality show Shark Tank aa raha hai India mein! Jahan Sharks, yaani India ke experienced businessmen, aapke business aur business idea ko parkhenge, taraashenge aur bada banayenge.. Shark Tank India mein register karne ke liye SonyLIV app download ya update kare ya bio mein diye gaye link pe click kare,” read the caption of the post.

To participate in Shark Tank India, one needs to register online on SonyLIV. Then, you will need to fill a form. The team has requested that you punch in information about your business clearly to get a chance to be on the show.

Shark Tank premiered on August 9, 2009 on ABC. The show, which is the American franchise of the international format Dragons’ Den, has entrepreneurs presenting their business ideas to a panel of investors called ‘sharks’, who then decide whether to invest in the company. Shark Tank has had 12 seasons till now.