Indian entrepreneur gets Rs 3.3 crore deal on Shark Tank: ‘One of the best designed products’

While desi entrepreneurs are going all out to win a chance to showcase their products and skills on Shark Tank India, an Indian-origin man currently based in New Jersey went one step further and took his invention to the OG Shark Tank US. Rahul Agarwal impressed the sharks not only with his product but also with his presentation skills, and he left with a great deal for his company, Polygons, that he valued at $5 million (Rs 47 crore INR). Rahul came in offering a 7 percent stake for $350k (Rs 3.3 crore INR).

Rahul presented his company’s product, a measuring spoon with a twist. The idea instantly impressed the sharks as Rahul said that he had reinvented something that had been around for ages. His product makes it possible for one adjustable spoon to work for all measuring needs, and he demonstrated the ease of using the product during the pitch.

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Rahul explains his business to the ‘sharks’

Revealing that Polygons has had lifetime sales of $4 million (Rs 37.92 crore), Rahul disclosed that $1.25 million (Rs 11.85 crore) came in just last year. He further explained that the only issue the brand currently faces is that he cannot produce the product quickly enough, as each piece follows a specific and intricate design.

“Polygons are flat, three-in-one measuring spoons, and they measure anything: solids, liquids, sugar, spice, and everything nice. They’re leak-proof and lab-grade precise. You can also use one to level the other. But here’s the best part of this device: one wipe, and it’s clean. You don’t have to do that twice,” he said.

Impressed by the innovation, actor-comedian Mindy Kaling, who was a guest ‘shark’ on the show, said, “I love the design. Since I cook a lot, especially Indian food, it annoys me so much when I have to wear a bracelet of dangling, jingling teaspoons. I think this (Polygons) is really ingenious.”

Rahul breaks down his cost

Breaking down the math, Rahul told the sharks that it costs him about $7.50 (Rs 711) to make a set of two Polygons, and he sells them for $25 to $29 (Rs 2,370 to Rs 2,749), depending on the season and demand. He added that they sell predominantly through Amazon, TikTok Shop, and their own website.

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When businessman-investor Robert Herjavec asked him how much profit he made from the $1.25 million (Rs 11.85 crore) in sales Polygons made last year, Rahul revealed, “We made around $210k (Rs 1.99 crore), out of which we spent $40k (Rs 37.92 lakh) reinvesting into trade shows and other expenses. So we were left with around $175k (Rs 1.65 crore).” He further added that he takes a basic salary of around $500 (Rs 47,407) per month at the moment.

Rahul moved to the US 2 months ago

While Kevin O’Leary offered him $350k (Rs 3.3 crore INR) for a 15 per cent stake in Polygons, Robert opted out, noting, “I think you have to educate people on it. It’s a high-end design product. There’ll be a market for it, but you’re going to compete with something that costs a dollar, so it’s not for me.”

Meanwhile, television personality and entrepreneur Lori Greiner joined forces with Mindy to offer $350k for a 10 per cent stake. Fashion designer Kendra Scott told Rahul, “I can’t beat that offer,” but added, “This is one of the best-designed products I have ever seen in Shark Tank history.”

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Kevin then revised his offer and extended $350k for a 10 per cent stake, matching Mindy and Lori. When Rahul asked if the sharks could offer $350k (Rs 3.3 crore INR) for an 8 per cent stake, plus an additional 2 per cent in advisory shares, Mindy and Lori agreed and signed the deal. The company is now roughly valued at $4.37 million (Rs 41 crore INR).

Rahul revealed that he moved to the US just two months ago but had been working on his design for quite some time now.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and entertainment purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice.