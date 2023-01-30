Peyush Bansal says being on Shark Tank has both negative and positive impact, Anupam Mittal thinks it ‘takes you up in people’s eyes’

The reason behind why founders of some of the most well-known brands in India agreed to be a part of Sony TV’s reality show Shark Tank India is still a mystery to many. A large section of people obviously assume that they are there to boost the sales of their own products and companies.

In an interview with comedians Tanmay Bhat and Rohan Joshi, some of the judges were asked about their reason behind joining the show, and whether it is necessary to have a ‘personal brand’ in this day and age. Vineeta Singh, CEO of SUGAR cosmetics, said that there is no option except to have a personal brand.

“I don’t think you have an option but to have a personal brand. People are on their mobiles 7-8 hours a day. I was not so much into social media, but one day I posted something there and suddenly journalists were calling, so if this helps the brand, why not? You have to have a voice, because young people don’t trust brands, they trust authenticity, and that comes from that voice.”

However, Aman Gupta, co-founder of boAt, had a different take. He said, “People don’t buy products ki wo Aman ya Peyush ka product hai, they do it because of the product itself (They don’t buy something because of the person’s name, but because of the quality of that product itself).” Meanwhile, Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal opined that being on the show could have both a positive and negative impact, and the business has to deal with that. “There are pros and cons to being on Shark Tank, and actually it can have an effect on your business, but that effect could sometimes be positive, and sometimes negative.”

On the other hand, Shaadi.com’s Anupam Mittal sided with Vineeta Singh about how Shark Tank is helping them build their brand: “Shark Tank shows that not only the judges are putting their money where their mouths are, but also that they are investing in a worthy cause, and that really takes you up in people’s eyes.”

Also featuring Namita Thapar and Amit Jain as judges, Shark Tank India 2 airs every weekday at 10 pm on Sony TV.