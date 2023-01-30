scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Advertisement

Peyush Bansal says being on Shark Tank has both negative and positive impact, Anupam Mittal thinks it ‘takes you up in people’s eyes’

The Shark Tank India judges were asked about the importance of building a personal brand, and how does being on the show impact their businesses.

shark tank 2Shark Tank India 2 judges Peyush Bansal and Anupam Mittal. (Photo: Sony TV)
Listen to this article
Peyush Bansal says being on Shark Tank has both negative and positive impact, Anupam Mittal thinks it ‘takes you up in people’s eyes’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The reason behind why founders of some of the most well-known brands in India agreed to be a part of Sony TV’s reality show Shark Tank India is still a mystery to many. A large section of people obviously assume that they are there to boost the sales of their own products and companies.

In an interview with comedians Tanmay Bhat and Rohan Joshi, some of the judges were asked about their reason behind joining the show, and whether it is necessary to have a ‘personal brand’ in this day and age. Vineeta Singh, CEO of SUGAR cosmetics, said that there is no option except to have a personal brand.

“I don’t think you have an option but to have a personal brand. People are on their mobiles 7-8 hours a day. I was not so much into social media, but one day I posted something there and suddenly journalists were calling, so if this helps the brand, why not? You have to have a voice, because young people don’t trust brands, they trust authenticity, and that comes from that voice.”

Also Read |Shark Tank judges Anupam Mittal-Amit Jain fight over Scrap Uncle founder Mukul Chhabra, fan reacts: ‘Don’t make it Bigg Boss’

However, Aman Gupta, co-founder of boAt, had a different take. He said, “People don’t buy products ki wo Aman ya Peyush ka product hai, they do it because of the product itself (They don’t buy something because of the person’s name, but because of the quality of that product itself).” Meanwhile, Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal opined that being on the show could have both a positive and negative impact, and the business has to deal with that. “There are pros and cons to being on Shark Tank, and actually it can have an effect on your business, but that effect could sometimes be positive, and sometimes negative.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget
Mahesh Vyas writes: Why the job shortage is for real
Mahesh Vyas writes: Why the job shortage is for real
Delhi confidential: Focus On Projects
Delhi confidential: Focus On Projects
Gandhi to Tagore: At old St Stephen’s campus, a glimpse into remnants of ...
Gandhi to Tagore: At old St Stephen’s campus, a glimpse into remnants of ...

On the other hand, Shaadi.com’s Anupam Mittal sided with Vineeta Singh about how Shark Tank is helping them build their brand: “Shark Tank shows that not only the judges are putting their money where their mouths are, but also that they are investing in a worthy cause, and that really takes you up in people’s eyes.”

Also featuring Namita Thapar and Amit Jain as judges, Shark Tank India 2 airs every weekday at 10 pm on Sony TV.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-01-2023 at 16:32 IST
Next Story

Real Madrid favourites to keep up Europe’s dominance

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul
20 best photos from Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul’s wedding
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close