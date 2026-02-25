‘This is Shark Tank, not morality tank’: Anupam Mittal’s dig at Aman Gupta for judging diabetic pitcher’s dessert brand

One highlight from Shark Tank India 5 has been Anupam Mittal and Aman Gupta’s onscreen rivalry. The two senior Sharks have often had big differences in opinions and are not shy about expressing them on the tank. In the latest episode, too, Anupam Mittal took a dig at Aman Gupta after he judged pitcher Krimmy’s founder for selling an indulgent dessert despite having diabetes himself. Sharing his views on Aman’s statement, Anupam said it’s not right to judge someone on this basis.

Krimmy is a cold dessert brand served as thickshakes. Founded by Reshaf Khandelwal from Hyderabad, the brand was started after COVID when Reshaf was struggling on the personal front. Talking about the challenges he faced on the show, the founder revealed, “When in Mumbai, my wife and I had work from home during COVID, we used to work for long hours, and I got spondilitis. I am a diabetic, and during that time, I lost my kid. My wife had an abortion. That time in corporate life, you were not getting off time; you had to work. That was a trigger for me.”

Also Read: ‘Tune tamaasha kiya’: Anupam Mittal yells at Shark Tank India pitcher for dramatic pitch; Aman Gupta predicts, ‘AI will replace you’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shark Tank India (@sharktank.india)

Reacting to this, Aman said, “I don’t agree with what you are saying. Companies are not so bad that they will ask you to work during such a time.” Reshaf further added, “My wife was so broken then… I had to be with her, she was very despressed and I needed long working leaves.” Anupam intervened and pointed out that everyone has to struggle in life, and brought the pitch back on track.

Reshaf asked for an investment of Rs 1.25 crores in return for 5 percent equity, valuing the company at Rs 25 crores. The Sharks loved the dessert he served and Kunal even said, “Take this away, I will finish it otherwise.” However, they questioned Reshaf when he revealed that he has added a ‘secret formula’ to the cream machine. Kunal asked, “What do you mean? Kuch aur nahi daalte na?”

Reshaf went on to share his revenue and said that in 2022-23, they earned Rs 34 lakhs, and their EBITDA was 34 percent. In 2023-24, their revenue was Rs 19 lakhs, and EBITDA was 33 percent. In 2024-25, sales were Rs 98 lakhs with an EBITDA of 25 percent. In 2025-26, the total sales were Rs 1.4 cr, and the projection is at Rs 2.4-2.8 cr with EBITDA of 34 percent. When the founder didn’t disclose the franchise cost, Kunal got confused.

‘You are giving us diabetes with this’: Aman Gupta

While the founder didn’t get funding on the show, Aman Gupta said, “Reshaf, you made a great business for yourself. I only have two problems: being a diabetes patient, you are giving us diabetes with this. Secondly, I have a problem with thickshakes; milkshakes have a feel. Third, until we know what that secret formula is, we would have doubts. I am not feeling comfortable with this, so this thick shark is out of this thickshake.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shark Tank India (@sharktank.india)

Kanika Tekriwal said, “Not many people in this country take a bold step as you did. Your story is inspiring. But personally, I feel the thickshake trend is gone, the new generation is inclined towards clean eating, clean living. And 500 calories in a glass is way too much, so I am out.” Mohit Yadav had similar views. He added, “I feel this is a product that I wouldn’t consume myself, so I don’t want to invest there. Sugar is a very big culprit these days, so I feel a value mismatch. For that reason I am out.”

Kunal also opted out and said, “This is a very risky space, we have invested in QSRs, all have similar EBITDA. My issue is that I feel you have taken the franchise route very early in this. This can get messed up. Ideally, you should convert a well-performing store into a franchise, so it’s set. The store’s earning is less; one store should at least make Rs 1 cr, so for that reason, I am out.”

Story continues below this ad

Anupam also gave his take and said, “While there is no novelty in this industry, what’s changing is that people want experiences. They are sampling new foods and aspirational things. This should do very well. I have no value or morality issues; this is Shark Tank, not morality tank. Just because you have diabetes doesn’t mean you cannot sell something indulgent. More power to you. My only issue is that I am not feeling the contemporary vibe that the GenZ is driving these days; a stall outside our school used to sell ice cream like this. I am out of this. I will only suggest don’t franchise this at all, the cluster approach is not the right way, saturate one or two markets, and then see how to grow.”

While the founder didn’t receive an offer, he asked Anupam and Kunal for mentorship, and they promised him the same in writing.