Sunday, January 30, 2022
Shark Tank’s Namita Thapar is called Basanti by fellow sharks, reveals why she named her kids Jai and Vir

The 'sharks' - Namita Thapar, Ghazal Alagh, Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Anupama Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Peeyush Bansal from Shark Tank India will grace The Kapil Sharma Show on Sunday episode.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
January 30, 2022 8:35:42 pm
Namita Thapar is one of the 'sharks' on Shark Tank India. (Photo: Sony Entertainment Television/YouTube)

The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to host the ‘sharks’ — Namita Thapar, Ghazal Alagh, Ashneer Grover, Aman Gupta, Anupama Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Peeyush Bansal, from Shark Tank India. The star entrepreneurs will be seen giving a glimpse of their candid side.

As per a note by Sony TV, Namita Thapar, the executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, revealed she is a complete film buff. She even went on to reveal that she loves Sholay and even named her two kids Jai and Vir after the lead characters, played by Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra. It doesn’t just stop here as she also shared that everyone on the set of Shark Tank India calls her ‘Basanti’ given she is a self-confessed chatterbox.

Also Read |Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover takes a dig at Kapil Sharma’s two lockdown babies: ‘Nasbandi wale….’

 

 

Talking about how she and her family love watching the show, Archana Puran Singh said that her husband was excited to know she was meeting the sharks. He also sent a special message for BharatPe’s co-founder Ashneer Grover, saying he is ‘his favourite’ on the show.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal reacts to allegations that the show is scripted: ‘I’ve heard this myself’

While Kapil Sharma was left stumped with Vineeta Singh’s (Sugar cosmetics) humour, he also left the ladies impressed by singing Jagjit Singh’s ghazals for them. He even asked Mama Earth founder Ghazal Alagh to join him but the businesswoman had the funniest reply. “I wish I had this talent. I could have justified my name,” she shared with a laugh.

The Kapil Sharma Show airs on weekends at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

