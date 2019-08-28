Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary involved in boat crash

Canadian businessman and television personality Kevin O’Leary was involved in a boat crash, according to a report by TMZ. The accident resulted in the death of one person and another was severely injured, according to the report.

The accident took place on Lake Joseph on Saturday, around 11:30 pm. A smaller boat reportedly owned by O’Leary crashed into a much bigger boat, resulting in the death of one person.

“Late Saturday night I was a passenger in a boat that had a tragic collision with another craft that had no navigation lights on and then fled the scene of the accident. I am fully cooperating with authorities,” O’Leary told TMZ.

“Out of respect for the families who have lost loved ones and to fully support the ongoing investigation, I feel it is inappropriate to make further comments at this time. My thoughts are with all the families affected,” he added.

The boat has been seized by the police for forensic testing.

Apart from being a successful businessman, Kevin O’Leary is also known for his appearances in popular television shows such as Dragons’ Den and Shark Tank.