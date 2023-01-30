Shark Tank judges Anupam Mittal-Amit Jain fight over Scrap Uncle founder Mukul Chhabra, fan reacts: ‘Don’t make it Bigg Boss’

Shark Tank India 2 judges are always eager to solely invest in a participant before the other sharks get to it. And something similar happened when Scrap Uncle founder Mukul Chhabra entered the stage to present his business to the sharks.

In a newly released promo by Sony TV’s official social media handle, Anupam Mittal and Amit Jain were seen going neck-to-neck in order to get a chance to invest in Chhabra’s business. Mukul began his presentation by stating, “I will introduce you to a modern-day scrap collector, he is called scrap uncle. I was interested in this since I was a child, so I began my research and explored the scrap market. After completing my graduation, I moved the scrap collectors to my apartment to understand what they do better.”

As soon as Mukul was done presenting his business model to the sharks, camera panned to Vineeta Singh, who was seen staring at him with her mouth agape, even as an impressed Anupam Mittal said, “Hats off to you.” Post this, both Anupam and Amit began offering Scrap Uncle an equity, ranging from 5 to 10 per cent. Their fight over this new contestant grabbed users’ attention, as one of them commented, “The recycling project has a good future. Saw a movie in which Jackie Chan deals in junk/ wastage, he said that in future junk will become a billion dollar business.” Another person wrote, “Sharks should not fight, take it sportingly. Don’t make it Bigg Boss.” Another netizen mentioned, “Shark Tank isn’t a show, it’s a culture.”

Now it remains to be seen, who will finally get to crack a deal with Scrap Uncle’s Mukul Chhabra. This season’s Shark Tank India features Amit Jain, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar and Aman Gupta as judges. The show airs from Monday to Friday at 10 pm on Sony TV. It is also available to stream on SonyLIV.