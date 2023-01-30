scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Advertisement

Shark Tank judges Anupam Mittal-Amit Jain fight over Scrap Uncle founder Mukul Chhabra, fan reacts: ‘Don’t make it Bigg Boss’

Shakr Tank India 2 judges Anupam Mittal and Amit Jain were seen squabbling over Scrap Uncle founder Mukul Chhabra's unique business model in latest promo.

Shark Tank IndiaShark Tank India judges Amit Jain and Anupam Mittal.
Listen to this article
Shark Tank judges Anupam Mittal-Amit Jain fight over Scrap Uncle founder Mukul Chhabra, fan reacts: ‘Don’t make it Bigg Boss’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Shark Tank India 2 judges are always eager to solely invest in a participant before the other sharks get to it. And something similar happened when Scrap Uncle founder Mukul Chhabra entered the stage to present his business to the sharks.

In a newly released promo by Sony TV’s official social media handle, Anupam Mittal and Amit Jain were seen going neck-to-neck in order to get a chance to invest in Chhabra’s business. Mukul began his presentation by stating, “I will introduce you to a modern-day scrap collector, he is called scrap uncle. I was interested in this since I was a child, so I began my research and explored the scrap market. After completing my graduation, I moved the scrap collectors to my apartment to understand what they do better.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shark Tank India (@sharktank.india)

As soon as Mukul was done presenting his business model to the sharks, camera panned to Vineeta Singh, who was seen staring at him with her mouth agape, even as an impressed Anupam Mittal said, “Hats off to you.” Post this, both Anupam and Amit began offering Scrap Uncle an equity, ranging from 5 to 10 per cent. Their fight over this new contestant grabbed users’ attention, as one of them commented, “The recycling project has a good future. Saw a movie in which Jackie Chan deals in junk/ wastage, he said that in future junk will become a billion dollar business.” Another person wrote, “Sharks should not fight, take it sportingly. Don’t make it Bigg Boss.” Another netizen mentioned, “Shark Tank isn’t a show, it’s a culture.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget
Mahesh Vyas writes: Why the job shortage is for real
Mahesh Vyas writes: Why the job shortage is for real
Delhi confidential: Focus On Projects
Delhi confidential: Focus On Projects
Gandhi to Tagore: At old St Stephen’s campus, a glimpse into remnants of ...
Gandhi to Tagore: At old St Stephen’s campus, a glimpse into remnants of ...
Also Read |Shark Tank India’s Peyush Bansal shares update on Jugaadu Kamlesh, entrepreneur aims to make Rs 5 crore in his first year. Watch

Now it remains to be seen, who will finally get to crack a deal with Scrap Uncle’s Mukul Chhabra. This season’s Shark Tank India features Amit Jain, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar and Aman Gupta as judges. The show airs from Monday to Friday at 10 pm on Sony TV. It is also available to stream on SonyLIV.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-01-2023 at 12:46 IST
Next Story

Rubik’s Cube fanatics flock to UK’s Glasgow to compete against time and each other

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul
20 best photos from Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul’s wedding
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close