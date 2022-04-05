Shark Tank India’s Namita Thapar regretted losing this deal to Ashneer Grover, but ‘got in touch’ with entrepreneurs after the show

Shark Tank India wrapped a couple of months ago, but the ‘sharks’, aka the investors, continue to grab headlines. The audience’s interest in knowing everything about them, their businesses, and the deals they made on the show, has not dropped one bit. Recently, Namita Thapar, who appeared on the show as one of the ‘sharks’, opened up about a deal that she could not make on the show. She expressed her regret at losing out to co-shark Ashneer Grover.

The executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, in a recent interview, said that she regretted not getting the TagZ Foods deal. However, she revealed that she later approached the entrepreneurs and made an investment in the company. On the show, Ashneer Grover invested on TagZ Foods. He had countered the offer made by Namita and Aman Gupta for the deal.

Speaking with comedian Rohan Joshi on his YouTube show, Namita said she regretted missing out on the TagZ deal. “The chips with the healthy angle to it, the dip which was delicious. We really fought hard for it and we lost by like .25%. But then the three or four deals that I lost out but after the show got done I got in touch with them and invested in them. So no regrets anymore,” she revealed.

The Hindu Business Line quoted Namita as being “passionate about healthy snacking.” She added, “TagZ is a brilliant brand that balances fitter snacking options without compromising on taste and I am excited to help them scale in India and globally.” TagZ Foods is a Bengaluru-based snacks brand and had announced earlier this year that it raised a funding both from Ashneer and Namita.