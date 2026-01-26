Shark Tank India’s Namita Thapar opens up about anxiety on Indian Idol 16, Aman Gupta says, ‘Thank God we don’t judge…’

In an unexpected crossover, Shark Tank India judges Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, and Namita Thapar join Indian Idol 16 judges Vishal Dadlani, Badshah, and Shaan for a Republic Day special episode.

Shark Tank India 5 jduges Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal on Indian Idol 16Shark Tank India 5 jduges Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal grace Indian Idol 16. (Photo: Shark Tank India/ Instagram)

Shark Tank India 5 judges Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, and Namita Thapar will grace the Republic Day special episode of Indian Idol 16. A few glimpses from the episode have already been unveiled, showing Aman Gupta and fellow ‘sharks’ having fun with the Indian Idol judges.

In a video, Aditya Narayan, Shaan, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Badshah, Vishal Dadlani, and Aman Gupta are seen posing. Sharing the video, Aman wrote in the caption, “Thank God we don’t judge Indian Idol… warna ‘Aap Mumbai se jaa sakte hain’ bolke humme nikal dete. Yahaan pitch nahi, sur milte hain. Sharks at Indian Idol on 26 Jan, Republic Day Special Episode.” Commenting on the post, Badshah wrote, “Reach aayegi.” Another fan commented, “Sharks of business x Sharks of music, waiting for this episode!”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aman Gupta (@boatxaman) 

In the episode, Namita Thapar got emotional talking about her personal experience with anxiety and self-doubt. After witnessing an emotional performance by a contestant, Namita said, “I’ve struggled with anxiety and self-esteem issues myself. But I can say this with personal experience that, eventually, things do get better. Tanishk, when everything in life is weighing on you, immerse yourself in your passion. Hold on to what you love, it will get you through.”

In an earlier interview, Namita spoke about facing intense trolling for her appearance on Shark Tank India. She shared how she had long been concerned with external validation, her public image, and what people thought of her. “I wanted all the labels and cared so much about them,” Namita revealed.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shark Tank India (@sharktank.india) 

Shark Tank India 5 airs on Sony TV and SonyLiv every Monday to Friday at 10 pm

