Shark Tank India’s Namita Thapar opens up about anxiety on Indian Idol 16, Aman Gupta says, ‘Thank God we don’t judge…’

Shark Tank India 5 judges Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, and Namita Thapar will grace the Republic Day special episode of Indian Idol 16. A few glimpses from the episode have already been unveiled, showing Aman Gupta and fellow ‘sharks’ having fun with the Indian Idol judges.

In a video, Aditya Narayan, Shaan, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Badshah, Vishal Dadlani, and Aman Gupta are seen posing. Sharing the video, Aman wrote in the caption, “Thank God we don’t judge Indian Idol… warna ‘Aap Mumbai se jaa sakte hain’ bolke humme nikal dete. Yahaan pitch nahi, sur milte hain. Sharks at Indian Idol on 26 Jan, Republic Day Special Episode.” Commenting on the post, Badshah wrote, “Reach aayegi.” Another fan commented, “Sharks of business x Sharks of music, waiting for this episode!”