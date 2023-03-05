Shark Tank India’s Namita Thapar shares difficulties with IVF, reveals she had to take 25 injections: ‘The emotional and physical pain…’

Shark Tank India judge Namita Thapar revealed the details from her experience of undergoing two failed in-vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures, while trying to conceive for the second time. During the recent episode of Shark Tank India Season 2, aspiring entrepreneurs Chandan Prasad, Vikram Rajput, and Sohan Sahu pitched their home kit for IUI (Intrauterine insemination), a type of artificial insemination. Following this pitch, Namita talked about how she was unable to get pregnant for the second time through IVF.

Namita mentioned that she became a mother at the age of 28 by natural conception. She said that she faced problems for three-four years when she was trying for a second child. Namita said that she opted for the IVF method, where she underwent 25 injections, causing her excessive emotional and physical pain.

She said, “In my case when I was 28-years-old, I wanted to get pregnant and in two months I conceived and had a normal pregnancy. After that for three to four years I tried and I couldn’t conceive. I have gone through two infertility treatments and those 25 injections and the emotional and physical pain (that came with it). Even the taboo things that keep your legs up, crossing your legs…and I already have kids, but imagine those parents who don’t have kids.” She added that after the two attempts, she eventually gave up and was happy with one child and was later able to conceive naturally. She said that it took her time to recover from the trauma.

Namita said, “After two attempts I gave up and said that I am happy with one child. But then a miracle happened and I conceived naturally. Apparently, the memory stayed with me and for 10 years I couldn’t talk about it publicly, even on my YouTube channel I couldn’t as it was taboo to speak, a scar but six months back I spoke about infertility with the doctor and stayed up all night thinking if I could go public about this. People did support me and said it’s private and why do you wanna talk about it? But then I listened to my heart and for the first time I spoke about it and have written about the particular thing in my book.”

Along with Namita, other judges who grace the current season of Shark Tank India include names such as Amit Jain, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Anupam Mittal and Vineeta Singh. The show airs every Monday-Friday at 10 pm on Sony TV, and is also available to stream on SonyLiv.