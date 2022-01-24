Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover takes a dig at Kapil Sharma’s two lockdown babies: ‘Nasbandi wale….’

Ever since its launch, Shark Tank India has been creating quite a buzz on social media. To celebrate the show’s success and unravel the candid side of the ‘sharks’, Sony TV invited them on The Kapil Sharma Show. The latest promo gives a glimpse of the fun that’s set to happen in the upcoming weekend episode.

Kapil Sharma firstly reads out the total worth of these star business owners. He also thanks them for giving the Indian GDP a boost. He then targets Anupam Mittal and questions whether he started ‘Sagai.com’ before launching Shaadi.com. As the entrepreneur will try to respond amid giggles, Aman Gupta (Boat) will say that Anupam is already planning to start ‘Dubara Shaadi.com’. Defending his co-sharks, Ashneer Grover (BharatPe) takes a hilarious dig at Kapil Sharma and his ‘two lockdown babies’.

“Pehla lockdown hua toh aapka ek baby hua, dusre mein ek aur (You had your first baby in the first lockdown and the next one in the second lockdown)”, he tells Kapil. Referring to the T-shirt he is wearing, Ashneer further tells the comedian, “Yeh off aapki wife ne yaha lagaya hai ya nasbandi kendre wale laga ke chala gaye (Did your wife put the off tag or population control authorities put it up).” His comment leaves Kapil embarrassed but he gives it back by making an imaginary call to Sony TV saying that their ‘serious banda’ is now fine.

Lenskart’s Peeyush Bansal’s leg is pulled by the team for getting Katrina Kaif as his first brand ambassador. Kapil jokes if it was his ‘professional or personal strategy’ to get her on-board. As he further asks him if Peeyush didn’t know about Vicky Kaushal, Ashneer pitches in to say that Katrina got a clear vision of her future with Vicky only after wearing the brand’s lenses.

Kiku Sharda also joins on the stage and hands a legal notice to Aman Gupta. He says he put his brand’s earphones in water but they sank. As Kapil says that it will sink, Kiku shoots back, “Fir kaahe ka boat (Then how did he name his brand Boat).” The comment leaves all the sharks in splits.

The ladies in the house Ghazal Alagh (Mamaearth), Vineeta Singh (Sugar) and Namita Thapar (EmCure) also get a dose of Kapil and his team’s hilarious comments. From reading out funny comments from their Instagram pages to pulling their leg over their statements on the show, the episode is set to witness some rib-tickling moments.

An adaptation of popular American entrepreneurial-themed reality show, Shark Tank India launched last year on Sony TV. Hosted by Rannvijay Singh, the show has aspiring entrepreneurs presenting their business pitches to a panel of investors called ‘sharks’, who then decide whether to invest in the company.