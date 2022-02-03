scorecardresearch
Thursday, February 03, 2022
Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover calls a clothing pitch ‘bohot ganda fashion’, Ghazal Alagh disagrees. Watch video

Shark Tank India's Ghazal Alagh and Anupam Mittal got into an argument while they were trying to crack a deal with an entrepreneur on the show.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
February 3, 2022 4:26:17 pm
shark tank indiaShark Tank India airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Ashneer Grover, one of the ‘sharks’ on the reality show Shark Tank India, has termed yet another business idea as ‘crap’. In his peculiar manner, he tells the entrepreneur to shut down the business and maybe sit with her mother and do something more meaningful.

In a promo of the upcoming episode of the reality show, an entrepreneur pitches her business idea of ‘twee-in-one’ clothing. She explains that her firm makes clothes where one garment can be used in two different ways. For Ashneer, it’s “bohot hi ganda fashion (bad fashion)”, but Ghazal “believes in the idea”. Ashneer even tells the entrepreneur to shut down the business and instead sell a lehenga with her mother which might get her more profit.

Peyush Bansal, another ‘shark’ on the show, got upset with an entrepreneur who spoke over him and told him, “Your problem is you do not even want to take feedback.”

One of the pitches also led to an argument between ‘sharks’ Ghazal Alagh and Anupam Mittal. While Ghazal was eager to close the deal, Anupam wanted to ask a few questions as he interrupted her saying, “Mujhe baat toh karne do, you are interrupting me. (Let me talk)”. Further, the two offer different deals to the entrepreneur. Ghazal is ready to invest Rs 60 lakh for 20% equity. Anupam made the deal better by offering Rs 60 lakh for 15% equity.

Shark Tank India is in its finale week. In a recent interaction with the media, Anupam Mittal had called Shark Tank India the only ‘intelligent’ show after Kaun Banega Crorepati. Aman Gupta, co-founder and chief marketing officer of boAt, too said it is a show that has made start-up businesses a part of ‘dinner table conversation’ in many Indian households.

