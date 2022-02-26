Shark Tank India’s Aman Gupta is celebrating Peyush Bansal’s birthday in Ranthambore: ‘When Ajay Devgn meets SRK meets me’

Shark Tank India‘s first season might have ended, but the audience is still keenly following the investors who were involved in the show. Now that the investors have got some time on their hands after the show’s end, they seem to be making the most of it by spending time with their family and friends. On Saturday, entrepreneur Aman Gupta posted a photo with Peyush Bansal on the latter’s birthday. “When Ajay Devgn meets SRK meets me,” he wrote as the caption.

Aman shared another photo in which he was seen happily posing with Peyush. Sharing the photo, he wished him a happy birthday and called him a “Rockstar.” As soon as Aman shared the photo, co-shark Anupam Mittal commented, “Wow… u huys in Ranthambore? Looks swell.” In response, Aman replied, “Yes bhai. Piyush wanted to meet Katrina. You know what I mean…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aman Gupta (@boatxaman)

Aman Gupta shared this picture on his Instagram account. (Photo: Aman Gupta/Instagram) Aman Gupta shared this picture on his Instagram account. (Photo: Aman Gupta/Instagram)

Apart from Aman, Peyush and Anupam, the show also hosted Ashneer Grover (BharatPe), Namita Thapar (Emcure), Vineeta Singh (Sugar) and Ghazal Alagh (Mamaearth).

In a chat with indianexpress.com, Anupam spoke about the difference between investment pitches in Shark Tank India and the real world. The founder of the popular matrimony site mentioned how they used to meet founders from the tier I segment. “They are from the ecosystem and know how to pitch. On this show, we were just amazed. The profile of founders and the places they came from just blew us away,” he said.

The business tycoon went on to add that he has noticed that most pitchers on the show had a struggle story. Mittal shared, “Sabki ek kahaani thi (everyone had a story). Their struggles had been long. Most importantly, after seeing their loved ones go through a problem, most of them jumped into entrepreneurship to solve the issue. Their struggles are personal and they have been on it for years. This is the real India. This is the real story. This is the difference I found.”