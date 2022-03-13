Shark Tank India’s Vineeta Singh gives her own twist to 3 Idiots meme, fans can’t stop laughing. Watch video

Shark Tank India may have long wrapped up but its craze can be seen on social media. Meme pages have been actively sharing posts about the seven sharks and the contestants. Taking the jokes in her stride, Vineeta Singh recently took a meme and created a spoof around the same. Readers might have noticed how the Sugar cosmetic’s co-founder was compared to Raju’s mother in 3 Idiots (Amardeep Jha). And now in a video shared by her and her organisation, Vineeta takes over the avatar and bickers about the rising price around her.

The video opens with one of the Sugar employees seeing the post on his phone. As he then steps into Vineeta’s cabin to discuss the budget and financials, he is amused to see her utter the now famous dialogue from the film ‘bhindi is now 12 kilos’ and ‘paneer is sold at gold’s price’. Confused over his boss’ changed personality, the worker comes to his desk only to have Vineeta join in her suave avatar saying ‘aal is well’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vineeta Singh (@vineetasng)

Fans were left amazed at Vineeta Singh‘s sporting act and showered her with compliments. A social media user wrote, “Hahhahahahhahah this is sooo hilarious !!!! @vineetasng you are so versatile !!!! 😍😍😍🔥🔥 Can’t stop laughing 🤣🤣🤣,” while another added, “Can’t stop laughing! You’re the BOSS, Vineeta! What a master stroke 🥂 This needs to break the internet.” Another follower couldn’t believe what they saw as they replied, “Bwhahah is this real? 🤣 Am I watching what I’m watching🤣🤣🤣🤣 omg can’t stop laughing 💛 V, you nailed it! Mic drop!.”

Shark Tank India, an adaptation of the popular American series, launched on Sony TV in December last year. While it had a slow start, its hatke format and word of the mouth publicity has made it one of the most popular reality shows. Apart from the overall series, the seven ‘sharks’ — Vineeta Singh (Sugar), Namita Thapar (Emcure), Aman Gupta (boAt), Ashneer Grover (BharatPe), Peyush Bansal (Lenskart), Ghazal Alagh (Mamaearth) and Anupam Mittal (Shaadi.com) too have become celebrities in their own right.

From business honchos to social media stars, as their follower counts increased, their brands have also been getting visibility that would have cost them huge sums otherwise. Agreeing that it can do wonders for a brand that’s B2C (aimed at direct customers), Namita Thapar in an earlier conversation with indianexpress.com said that fame was never the motive for signing on to the show. “I deal with a product that’s based on science and innovation. So nobody will prescribe more of Emcure medicines just because they liked me. Though for others, it does help a lot in branding.”