Shark Tank India’s Amit Jain claims Namita Thapar wears shoes worth Rs 20 lakh, Vineeta Singh says fame has changed Aman Gupta

Shark Tank India‘s Vineeta Singh poked fun at how fame has ‘changed’ her fellow ‘shark’ Aman Gupta. Vineeta and Aman both appeared on the hit first season of the reality show, and became household names alongside their fellow judges. They returned as ‘sharks’ on the recently released second season of the show.

The ‘sharks’ all appeared on a podcast hosted by comedians Tanmay Bhat and Rohan Joshi, where they were asked who among them has changed the most after the success of season one. Without missing a beat, Vineeta pointed at Aman. She said, “Iska walk hi change hogaya hai (his walk has changed). He’ll walk into an event at 8 in the evening, and Gupta ji is wearing shades, and Jordans X Louis Vuitton or whatever.” She then proceeded to mimic Aman’s mannerisms as the others laughed.

Namita Thapar countered by saying that Anupam Mittal has changed the most. “Every day, on our WhatsApp group, he says, ‘Oh, I’m late because I was mobbed by fans. I had to take 200 selfies’.” New ‘shark’ Amit Jain got in on the fun, and said that Aman has mentioned that crowds gather outside his building, like Amitabh Bachchan. Amit poked fun at Namita, and said that she walks around in Rs 20 lakh shoes.

Previously, former ‘shark’ Ashneer Grover had said that each member of the panel had some personal motive for agreeing to do the show. He said in Hindi during a seminar, “I don’t do drugs, I don’t drink, I don’t smoke. But fame has an intoxication. It gives you a high. And it’s something that, so far at least, I can manage, and I like. Lot’s of people will claim that they’re working for the betterment of the nation, and that’s all nonsense. Even if you talk to all the sharks, they’ll make tall claims about different reasons why they did the show. I’ll tell you right now, all the sharks came on the show to get famous. Because they’re all educated, they’ve all started businesses, what is is there for self-actualisation? Fame, right? That’s what they all came for. Then say it! Why are you bringing the nation and entrepreneurship into it?”

The second season of Shark Tank India debuted earlier this week. The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television, and can be streamed on SonyLIV.