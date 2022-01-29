Shark Tank India’s Vineeta Singh rejected a cushy job after IIM because she wanted to be an entrepreneur: ‘That was it’

Shark Tank India’s Vineeta Singh, the founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics, has found a new fan following since she appeared on the Sony TV show. Vineeta was recently featured on the Instagram page of Humans of Bombay, where she detailed her journey as an entrepreneur.

In the post, Singh reveals her story and how she rose to heights as a businesswoman. At 17, Vineeta realised that she wanted to run her business and to get there, she worked hard. She got into IIT, later took admission in IIM, landed a cushy job but rejected it because she wanted to be her own boss. “Several people, including my parents, asked, ‘What are you proving by not taking up the job?’ But I didn’t let it get to me,” she said.

After moving to Mumbai at 23, Vineeta started trying her hand at establishing a new business. After a few failed attempts, she “realised the need for quality cosmetics in India–that’s how SUGAR was born!”

But even then, because she was a woman in a male-dominated society, her troubles did not end. She said that “once, an investor refused to meet me. He wanted to talk business with a ‘man’. But I let my work do the talking; I continued to run & even completed the Ironman Triathlon! That win kept me going, especially when the company ran out of funds.”

She also detailed how she juggled her motherhood with her work.

“I’d have sleepless nights, but I loved what I was doing. After a year, it paid off–we were recognised as the best lipstick brand! It’s been 5 years since; we’re now a team of over 1500–75% of which are women! And I’m doing everything I love. I run my company, I’ve run marathons when I was 6 months pregnant & I run circles around my kids. Still, I’m often asked, ‘How will you raise 2 kids & run a company?’ Why is it so tough to believe a woman can play more than 1 role? I walk into the office with files in one hand & my baby in another. The juggle is real, but it’s also totally worth it,” she concluded.