Shark Tank India’s star-pitcher Jugaadu Kamlesh meets Peyush Bansal for lunch, watch video

Lenskart co-founder Peyush Bansal invited Jugaadu Kamlesh to his house for lunch, and to discuss further plans for their business. Peyush, one of the ‘sharks’ on the reality show Shark Tank India, invested in Kamlesh’s start-up idea for a hand-drawn cart that could aid farmers.

Kamlesh’s pitch, which he delivered on the show with his nephew Naru, won over the entire panel, and was declared the ‘pitch of the season‘ recently. And although nobody else invested in Kamlesh’s idea, Peyush offered him Rs 10 lakh in exchange of 40% equity, and an additional Rs 20 lakh as loan, without interest. “No one supported you, but I will,” he told Kamlesh, calling him the ‘future of the nation’.

In a new video that he shared online, reposted by Kamlesh on YouTube, Peyush says that they got together for lunch at his house in Delhi, and then discussed the future. “We have decided to do a design improvement in the product, so we’re getting a designer to work with us. So, here we are, enjoying the winter of Delhi,” he said, before inviting Kamlesh to speak.

“Maza aa raha hai (I’m having fun),” Kamlesh said, as Peyush guided him to another part of the terrace. While they wait for the redesign, Peyush said, Kamlesh will select certain other products and sell those to farmers in need. Describing Kamlesh as a ‘phenomenal salesman’, Peyush said that they’re going to start selling the other products right away, while they wait a couple of months for the cart’s design to be finalised.

Peyush revealed that they’re collaborating with a designer who has worked on wheelchairs, as they feel it’s a ‘similar product’ to the cart that Kamlesh had presented on the show. Shark Tank India concluded its debut season last week, and the panel will reunite for a special episode this weekend.