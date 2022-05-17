Humiliated Shark Tank India contestant continues to take digs at Ashneer Grover. Watch video

Rejected Shark Tank India contestant Rohit Warrier misses no opportunity to take a dig at Ashneer Grover, who famously made fun of Rohit’s Sippline product on the show. In a recent Instagram video, Rohit appeared to make a joke about something that Ashneer had said to him in his rant on Shark Tank India.

Describing his product, he said in the video, “Abhi bas ek hi question ‘Glass ganda hai toh kya karun (There’s only one question now, ‘What shall I do if my glass is dirty)?'” He continued, “Hey bhagwan, utha le mujhe (Oh God, kill me).” This was a reference to something Ashneer had said on the show, reacting to Rohit’s pitch for the product.

Ashneer had said, “Yeh jo product hai na, isse wahiyaat product maine zindagi mein na dekha hai na main dekhna chahta hun. Mereko bhagwan utha le, itna ganda product hai yeh. Iske baad main kuch nahi dekhna chahta life mein (This the worst product that I’ve seen in my life and I never want to see it again. God, kill me now, such a bad product).”

While some people appeared to side with Rohit in the comments section of his Instagram post, or at least seemed to sympathise with him after his humiliation on the show, others told him to wake up. “You are looking to create a problem for your solution. Seriously this is something which is not a big problem at the moment,” one person wrote. Another person commented, “Persist and you will make it.”

Shark Tank India became a runaway hit after its first season, which concluded earlier this year. A second season has been announced.