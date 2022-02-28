When Shark Tank India’s ‘sharks’ were dumbfounded by entrepreneur’s ask of Rs 101, Ghazal Alagh said ‘What is the meaning of this?’

The ‘sharks’ of the Sony TV’s popular reality show Shark Tank India invested in some really innovative and potentially profitable ideas pitched by talented entrepreneurs. Nihaal Singh Adarsh of Watt Technovations was possibly one of the younger entrepreneurs on the show, but that was not the most remarkable thing about him.

🗞️Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

The 21-year-old electronics engineering student from Chandigarh also proved himself to have a brilliant mind and came clad in a PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) suit.

His asked the sharks to fund his concept he has developed that helps the health and sanitary works who have had to work tirelessly amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The concept is about a device, which is a small fan, cools the PPE suit from the inside and keeps the exhaustion at bay.

However, the ‘sharks’ were struck dumb when he revealed the amount of money he wants the sharks to invest into his idea: Rs 101 for 2 per cent equity in his company that is valued at just Rs 5050.

Needless to say, the ‘sharks’ readily agreed, and Peyush Bansal of Lenskart even gave him his contact number and asked him to talk to him when he has a truly profitable idea. All in all, Nihaal netted an ‘all sharks deal’, which is a deal in which all the sharks are unanimous in their faith in the idea and company.

Shark Tank India features entrepreneurs pitching and presenting their business ideas to a panel of seven investors. Depending on the success of the pitch, the sharks invest in the companies, either by partnering up, or by beating the other out.

The show has become hugely popular in the country. The buzz refuses to die down even though the show’s first season ended earlier this month.