Rs 94.88 crore committed: Shark Tank India Season 5 wraps up with 73 deals, here’s which ‘shark’ spent the most

With Shark Tank India 5 wrapping up, we take a look at the total investments committed this season.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
3 min readMumbaiMar 22, 2026 06:00 PM IST
Shark Tank India 5 season finale investmentsShark Tank India Season 5 investment report. (Photo: Shark Tank India/Instagram)
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Shark Tank India wrapped up its fifth season this week with a campus special episode. Out of 152 pitches this season, 73 startups secured investments, with total commitments amounting to Rs 94.88 crore. Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar and Anupam Mittal led the season in terms of number of investments.

Shark Tank India 5 investment report

According to the investment report featured in the latest episode of Shark Tank India 5, Aman Gupta made the highest number of investments, backing 23 ventures with a total commitment of Rs 24.6 crore. Namita Thapar invested in 22 startups, committing Rs 13.7 crore. Anupam Mittal matched that investment amount, backing 18 ventures in total. Kunal Bahl, meanwhile, invested Rs 13.83 crore across 14 startups.

Also Read: Aman Gupta shares his biggest regret from Shark Tank India, says he once shot in a hungover state: ‘I was drinking till 4 am’

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Rank Shark Total Investment Amount
Number of Deals
1 Aman Gupta ₹24.6 Cr 23
2 Kunal Bahl ₹13.83 Cr 14
3 Namita Thapar ₹13.7 Cr 22
4 Anupam Mittal ₹13.7 Cr 18
5 Ritesh Agarwal ₹6.4 Cr 7

Ritesh Agarwal backed seven businesses, committing a total of Rs 6.4 crore, while Varun Alagh also invested in seven ventures with a slightly lower commitment of Rs 6.3 crore. Vineeta Singh, meanwhile, backed nine startups with a total investment of Rs 4.3 crore this season. Among the new Sharks, Mohit Yadav invested Rs 3.7 crore across seven companies, while Kanika Tekriwal backed five brands with a total commitment of Rs 2.8 crore.

Amit Jain, Viraj Bahl and Shaily Mehrotra recorded the fewest investments this season. Amit Jain invested Rs 1.7 crore across three ventures, while Viraj Bahl also backed three brands with Rs 1.45 crore. Shaily Mehrotra invested Rs 1.75 crore in two startups.

Some of the standout pitches this season included The Croffle Guys, GOAT Life, Cookie Cartel, Japam, The Bindi Project, Modge, Floreal, Phitku and Heizen.

Also Read | Screen Academy unveils Chetak Screen Awards: Here are the nominees for the finest in film and OTT

This article provides a summary of investment commitments from a reality television show; these figures represent non-binding expressions of interest made during the broadcast and may not reflect final legally binding agreements or completed due diligence. Readers should not treat these highlights as financial advice or as a verified report on the valuation or health of the mentioned startups.

Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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