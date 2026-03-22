Rs 94.88 crore committed: Shark Tank India Season 5 wraps up with 73 deals, here’s which ‘shark’ spent the most

Shark Tank India wrapped up its fifth season this week with a campus special episode. Out of 152 pitches this season, 73 startups secured investments, with total commitments amounting to Rs 94.88 crore. Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar and Anupam Mittal led the season in terms of number of investments.

Shark Tank India 5 investment report

According to the investment report featured in the latest episode of Shark Tank India 5, Aman Gupta made the highest number of investments, backing 23 ventures with a total commitment of Rs 24.6 crore. Namita Thapar invested in 22 startups, committing Rs 13.7 crore. Anupam Mittal matched that investment amount, backing 18 ventures in total. Kunal Bahl, meanwhile, invested Rs 13.83 crore across 14 startups.