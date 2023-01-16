scorecardresearch
Shark Tank India Season 2 contestant says she was trolled, was called ‘greedy and manipulative’: ‘I know my business better than a keyboard warrior…’

The CEO of the brand Yushika Jolly wrote a lengthy post on LinkedIn about the amount of hate she has been receiving after the Shark Tank India 2 episode aired on Thursday. She revealed that she had been labelled rude, manipulative' and greedy, while her husband has been receiving praise for his negotiating skills.

Shark Tank indiaShark Tank India's pitchers penned a lengthy post after receiving abuse

In the recent episode of Shark Tank India Season 2, the founders of a hair-dye company came under fire for several reasons. The pitch brought out the competitive side of all the sharks, and while Vineeta Singh and Aman Gupta struck a deal, Anupam Mittal and Peyush Bansal were not entirely pleased.

She wrote, “1. HATE MESSAGES. LOTS OF THEM. I’m starting to believe that we, as a country, despise women for being assertive and having opinions. In the last 48 hours, I have been called “rude,” “smug,” “manupulative,” “greedy,” , “b**ch” and “unprofessional.” Hate messages abound in my DMs, in the comments on my personal page, and even on my brands’ page. I draw attention to the gender prejudice because, in contrast, my husband, who is also the co-founder, is getting praised for his excellent negotiating skills and his smile (which I do agree with).”

She explained that it was a tough decision to not go for Peyush’s offer and strike a deal with Aman and Vineeta. Yushika added, “As a founder, I’d like to believe I know my business better than any keyboard warrior. We decided to go with Aman and Vineeta for 2% at that time since we thought they were better suited to our needs. We could have chosen Peyush if we were truly that “greedy.” In my last post, I have defended my motivations. After analysing the situation in the tank, I made a calculated choice to lower our cap from 3% to 2%, which I believe was a good demonstration of opportunity x negotiation. And for everyone asking why create a mess for 1%, please go and build your own business and only then will you realise how important even 1% is. There have been a few remarks about Sugar maybe acquiring paradyes in the future; all I’m asking is that you review our unit economics.”

Yushika added that, however, since the episode aired, their sales have doubled and they’ve seen a ’20x spike’ in traffic. ” Numerous distributors and detailers have contacted us. In the last two days, our Instagram has gained more than 9k followers.”All in all, I believe that being on Shark Tank will change the game for us and cause you to see us much more frequently moving forward,” she concluded her post.

