Shark Tank India pitcher reels in Anupam Mittal with Rs 100 cr business opportunity, drops him for Shaily Mehrotra: ‘Tadpata kyu hai’ 

On the latest episode of Shark Tank India 5, the founders of a travel company received some serious feedback from Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, and Namita Thapar. While Aman and Namita backed out of giving an offer, the pitcher of Rimigo had Anupam offering a deal, but later chose to lock the deal with Shaily Mehrotra. The founders of Rimigo were called arrogant by Namita Thapar, while Aman Gupta termed them artificial, after they revealed not knowing details about a few competitors.

Rimigo is an interactive AI-powered travel platform that gives curated travel information, and it also suggests activities for great travel experiences. It’s a collaborative travel platform founded by three collegemates from Bengaluru – Aditya Shirole, Sahil Sharma, and Shubham Chintalwar. Bringing their second venture to Shark Tank India, the founders asked for an investment of Rs 1 crore in return for one percent equity, placing the company’s valuation at Rs 100 crores.

Aditya, Sahil, and Shubham also shared that they sold their previous company, called Gig India, to PhonePe. When Namita, Anupam, and Aman asked for more details, the founders said they would share this information later. Reacting to this, Aman Gupta said, “Please bata de.” Anupam also added, “Main utaavla ho raha hu yaar.” One of the founders then went on to share, “Since the information is not public, we cannot reveal details on the show.” When Anupam asked for the name, the founder said it was called GigIndia. He also added that the investors got 30x returns.

Moving on with the pitch, the founders revealed they were from the same college; however, they didn’t share the name of the college. Once again, Anupam responded, “Tu tadpaata kyun hai? Seedha bolde na college ka naam.” Later, when other Sharks also inquired about their first venture, the founders revealed that Gig India enabled people from Tier 2 and 3 cities to work online and earn money; they provided employment opportunities to over 10 lakh people. PhonePe reached out to them in 2022, and they sold that company. However, that company has now shut down due to a strategic change at Phone Pe.

Aman further asked, “Don’t reveal the amount for acquisition, just tell me how much you earned from it.” However, the founder refused to reveal the information and said, “Can’t reveal its part of the contract.” Coming to their latest venture, Rimigo, when Namita asked them about studying their competitors, she mentioned GuideGeek, which the founders were not aware of. On learning this, Namita said, “When a founder is not aware of competition, I think it reeks of arrogance. You are so full of yourself that you are not looking outside, because only the paranoid survive. You have to know who else is doing what you are doing.”

Aman Gupta also asked them, “Tum log smart log ho, company banake bech chuke ho, when you’ll were researching, there are so many in the travel industry who do the same thing, so why recreate the wheel?” He also pointed out how one could get an itinerary from ChatGPT.

‘I can only see artificial in this and no intelligence’: Aman Gupta

After giving her critical feedback, Namita decided to opt out of the deal. She said, “You guys created a successful company, gave the investor a 30x return. I always love second-time entrepreneurs, but there are two things I don’t love about you. Firstly, I didn’t like that you didn’t know a few competitors that exist. The second problem I have is that one skill I look for in founders is attention to detail, and I found that missing today; for that reason, I am out.”

Aman Gupta also shared feedback and said, “This is AI travel assistance, AI means artificial intelligence, but I can only see artificial in this and no intelligence. It’s not like there is anything groundbreaking in this; you were even hurrying to speak about your first product. Normally, with second-time founders, knowing about their first product gives an idea about them, but I felt you were scared about us going deep. So I am not getting conviction on you guys, so unfortunately, I am out.”

Shaily Mehrotra went on to make an offer, she said, “Indians are travelling a lot abroad these days. I have usually seen that people from Tier 2 cities have a lot of issues. They know the destination, but have no idea what to explore there, and Indian’s have a habit of getting their money’s worth. I find your space quite interesting, and I see potential to grow. My offer is Rs 1 crore for 2 percent equity.”

Before Anupam gave his feedback, the founder points out how Anupam can collaborate with Shaadi.com and Rimigo to help couples plan their honeymoon. The founder also went on to point out that it can lead to returns worth Rs 100 crores. Reacting to this, Aman Gupta said, “Had you put in so much research in your competition, it would have been great.”

Anupam Mittal further said, “Second-time founders are usually a dream because they go through challenges and reach here. Even if the idea is not fully baked, it is understood that they would pivot and make something. The valuation is right, or you have PMF. As founders, one can bet on you guys, so I will make an offer of Rs 1 cr for 2.86 equity, which is Rs 35 cr valuation.”

Kunal decides to opt out and says, “I feel maybe we didn’t give enough time to go deep to understand what the customers’ actual need is and whether the product satisfies that need. We made a good product, but it has a thin layer, which is not a 10x experience on top of existing online travel websites, so I am out. ”

Later, the founders refuse Anupam’s offer and ask Shaily to reduce her equity to 1.33 percent. When she refuses, Anupam says, “Tune bohot galat kiya, you should have used me to leverage the negotiations, but you said no to me first, so I am out.” Later, the founders offer 1.5 percent equity for Rs 1 crore, and Shaily agrees, eventually locking the deal.