Shark Tank India’s rejected contestant spots Ashneer Grover’s wife in her design, calls him out for ‘doglapan’

Many budding entrepreneurs found their dreams coming true on the Shark Tank India platform. However, many had to face rejection, sometimes even in the harshest tone. Young designer Niti Singhal was one of them. While she returned home empty-handed with no shark investing in her ‘sustainable and convertible’ clothing line, she also had to face Ashneer Grover’s now-infamous rude comments. He had even asked her to shut shop as ‘no one will wear her clothes’. Niti is having the last laugh as Ashneer’s wife Madhuri was spotted wearing one of her designs when the ‘sharks’ appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Niti Singhal took to Instagram to share a video of her journey on Shark Tank India. As she finished her pitch, Ashneer growls at her saying ‘bohot hi ganda fashion hai yeh, koi nahi pehanne wala. Mujhe lagta hai aap bandh kar do. Kyu aap apna time waste kar rahe ho (It’s very bad designs, no one will wear it. I feel you should stop this business as you are wasting your time)’.

The designer then added a photo of Ashneer and his wife, where she is wearing her brand ‘Twee In One’ dress. The picture is from their visit to The Kapil Sharma Show. She ended the video with a popular meme on Ashneer where he calls out people’s hypocrisy saying ‘yeh sab doglapan hai’.

“Never let anyone’s words pull you down. Everyone has their own opinions. Don’t stop believing in yourself. Thank you @madsj30 for appreciating our work. We love you!!,” she wrote in the caption, tagging Ashneer Grover’s wife Madhuri. While some people found the video hilarious, others said she needs to work on her designs and sell more before she can call Ashneer out.

Recently, while speaking to indianexpress.com, shark Namita Thapar had mentioned how Shark Tank India emerged as a ‘masterclass’ for aspiring entrepreneurs. “The kind of education and feedback that we are giving in terms of gaps in business and how they can scale, people can learn so much from it. The best part is that it’s done in a fun manner — through storytelling with Indian tadka. By just watching the show, one can learn the basics of business,” said the pharma leader.

An adaptation of popular US show Shark Tank, Sony TV launched the local version in December last year. The reality series wrapped up last week but is set to air a ‘special’ episode soon where a few lucky business founders will get a chance to pitch their business ideas to the sharks for one last time.