Shark Tank India 2 teaser: The ‘sharks’ cheer for young entrepreneur behind Upthrust Esports

The ‘sharks’ of Shark Tank India Season 2 will be seen riveted by the slew of pitches in the upcoming episode of the show. The founders of Green Snack Go, Hobby India, Upthrust Esports and Flhexible will impress the ‘sharks’ with their “brilliant ideas and innovations”.

In the latest promo, the ‘sharks’ examine the furniture brand Flhexible, and Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta and Namita Thapar sit on the couch, after expressing their awe. The pitchers explain that it was made from recycled paper and could handle 300 kgs. In the next segment, Aman Gupta is seen asking the Upthrust Esports team whether their parents approved of their venture, and one of them reveal that his parents had challenged him to earn Rs 5,000 and he brought home Rs 5 lakh. This statement left the ‘sharks’ cheering.

The pitchers from #HobbyIndia, #GreenSnackCo, #UpthrustEsports and #Flhexible will be in the Tank, showcasing their brilliant ideas and innovations that you don’t wanna miss! #SharkTankIndia season 2 streaming now on Sony LIV, also available on Sony Entertainment Television. pic.twitter.com/Y2jZlsHE0N — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) February 7, 2023

While Namita Thapar questioned the amount of sodium in the Green Snack Go products, Vineeta Singh asked them what they would do if they did not receive funding, and about their business progress, and the loss they had suffered last year. They answered, “If I shut down the business six months ago, thinking that I wouldn’t get money, I wouldn’t be here.” They answered that the loss they had suffered last year was around Rs 1.5 crore, which led to an expression of shock among the rest of the sharks. However, Vineeta offered Rs 1 crore with a valuation of 1 per cent valuation.

