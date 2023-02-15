Shark Tank India 2 teaser: Anupam Mittal says fashion company is a ‘freaking mess’, Vineeta Singh disagrees

The latest promo of Shark Tank India Season 2 sees exciting new pitches from entrepreneurs. Ranging from healthy snacks to denim outfits for Indian women, pitchers were ready to impress the ‘sharks’, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Peeyush Bansal, Namita Thapar and Anupam Mittal. While most of the ‘sharks’ were awestruck by the entrepreneurs, Anupam maintained a dismissive stance.

The promo begins with pitchers introducing their companies to the ‘sharks’. The brands include The Healthy Binge, a snacking product that is made from millets, Freakins, a denim brand for women, and IMumz, which monitors the lifestyle of mothers. Aman praised The Healthy Binge saying, “Aapka taste bada solid hai.” The pitcher for Freakins explained that they launch denim outfits for Indian women every week. However, Anupam said, “The way you have presented yourself….I cannot tell that you are from a fashion brand.”

The pitcher kept his cool and answered, “Freakins is about being yourself. We are simple, so we came dressed simply.” This response earned praise from the other sharks, including Peeyush who said, “You dodged a good question with a good answer.” However, Freakins explained the loss that they had suffered last year saying, “Year 2 mein 2.1 cr loss, and year 3 mein 3.8 crore loss…” To this Anupam answered, “What a freaking mess.” Vineeta cuts in, “I do not agree…” The rest of the promo shows Peeyush Bansal making a hefty offer to the other entrepreneurs.

Shark Tank India is the adaptation of the popular US business show and is now in its second season. It airs on Sony TV and streams on SonyLIV.