Shark Tank India pitcher quit Rs 50 lakh job to start a momo cart; has now done Rs 5 crore business in 2 years

Entrepreneur Saket Saurabh has successfully built up his momos business after quitting a rather lucrative job in Gurugram.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 7, 2026 12:12 PM IST
Shark Tank India Momos MafiaThe co-founder of Momos Mafia Saket Saurabh. (Photo: Instagram/Saket)
Make us preferred source on Google

Shark Tank India has been witness to several success stories, and many entrepreneurs have made it big. While for some it was a necessity, others had a passion for entrepreneurship. Saket Saurabh has had a similar journey, and his story is now being shared on social media, even though his Shark Tank India episode is yet to air. Saket shared a reel on his social media where he revealed that he was previously working at a job that paid him Rs 50 lakh per annum, but he quit it to start a food business.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Saket shared that after graduating from NIFT in 2014, he started his own venture, which was later acquired by another company. The brand retained him as a product manager, and he earned roughly Rs 52 lakh per annum in that job.

An innovator at heart, Saket wanted to start anothet business so he started with a side hustle in Gurugram. He shared that this was a “generic cafe” where they sold everything. But soon after, they started focusing on developing a momo business via carts. “That cart did great business. We were doing Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 in sales every day,” he said.

ALSO READ: ‘Cursed’ TV show led by 3 women was scarred by tragedy when 2 actresses died, third left showbiz forever; ex-Miss India Nafisa Joseph prayed for ‘peace’

“In the first year, we opened a number of carts,” recalled Saket. “This was the good side, but the cart business was also volatile. We ran into various problems – some days the authorities would remove carts, we ran into staffing problems, and sometimes the weather did not cooperate. Operationally, there were many challenges.”

He soon realised that if he wants to build a business worth Rs 500 crore, he won’t be able to do it via carts so he went ahead with establishing stores. Now that idea has grown into 40 carts, 20 smaller outlets and two quick-service restaurants.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Momos Mafia (@the.momosmafia)

Talking about the revenue of his business, Saket said, “In the 2023-24 financial year, for the three months of January, February and March, we did Rs 16 lakh. Last year, we did Rs 2.2 crore. This year, we have already done Rs 2.2 crore, and we will be closing this year at Rs 3 crore. So in two and a half years, we have earned more than Rs 5 crore.”

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Ghooskhor Pandat title row: FWICE issues warning to producers of Manoj Bajpayee film, protestors burn effigies of actor
Ghooskhor Pandat
'Cursed' TV show led by 3 women was scarred by tragedy when 2 actresses died, third left showbiz forever
Nafisa Joseph, Kuljeet Randhawa and Malini Sharma
Munna Bhai's 'Dekh le' girl Mumait Khan now runs a makeup institute; was bedridden for 7 years after accident
Dekh Le girl Mumait Khan
Priyanka Chopra picked the Jonas Brothers song that hit 400 million views
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Arvind Kejriwal
The patient Mr Kejriwal: How AAP chief regrouped after losing Delhi, and what’s next
For once India isn't talking up their team that is ironically the clear favourite to win this World T20 at home and even the players are missing the hype. (PTI Photo)
No buzz, no hype around India this T20 World Cup. And this isn't a complaint.
Ghooskhor Pandat
Ghooskhor Pandat title row: FWICE issues warning to producers of Manoj Bajpayee film, protestors burn effigies of actor
Nafisa Joseph, Kuljeet Randhawa and Malini Sharma
'Cursed' TV show led by 3 women was scarred by tragedy when 2 actresses died, third left showbiz forever
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Google Doodle
ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Pink-toned Google Doodle kicks off global cricket tournament in India
humanoid robots practice kung fu in China’s Shaolin Temple
‘We are cooked’: Watch humanoid robots practice kung fu with monks at China’s Shaolin Temple
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
For once India isn't talking up their team that is ironically the clear favourite to win this World T20 at home and even the players are missing the hype. (PTI Photo)
No buzz, no hype around India this T20 World Cup. And this isn't a complaint.
Lower tariff is good news, but with the US, beware of backsliding
Easing of tariffs is good news, but engagement with US now comes with statutory warning
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra attends a press conference after a monetary policy review in Mumbai in December 2025.
RBI holds interest rates steady: What drove the decision?
Navya shares her top 3 reads
'I love murder mysteries': Navya Naveli Nanda reveals 3 of her most favourite reads
Jim Fruchterman
Don't drop everything just to do AI: Tech Matters’ CEO Jim Fruchterman warns nonprofits
Must Read
WORLD T20 PREVIEW: How Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav made India and T20 soulmates to trigger a grand transformation
For the first time, India are in total sync with the T20 format they've watered, nourished, and grown since the inaugural IPL in 2008. (File/ANI Photo)
No buzz, no hype around India this T20 World Cup. And this isn't a complaint.
For once India isn't talking up their team that is ironically the clear favourite to win this World T20 at home and even the players are missing the hype. (PTI Photo)
Jasprit Bumrah likely to miss India's opening T20 World Cup game against USA, Ishan Kishan to open 
T20 World Cup 2026: Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss India's opener against USA today. (CREIMAS)
Don't drop everything just to do AI: Tech Matters’ CEO Jim Fruchterman warns nonprofits
Jim Fruchterman
Bendable AI chip could transform future wearable technology
The study explains that the flexible AI chip uses thin-film transistors arranged in a way that allows computation even when the material is under mechanical stress. (Image: Nature)
‘Built by human hands’: Rockstar rules out generative AI for GTA 6
Rockstar GTA VI
'I love murder mysteries': Navya Naveli Nanda reveals 3 of her most favourite reads
Navya shares her top 3 reads
Advertisement
Feb 07: Latest News
Advertisement