Shark Tank India pitcher quit Rs 50 lakh job to start a momo cart; has now done Rs 5 crore business in 2 years

Shark Tank India has been witness to several success stories, and many entrepreneurs have made it big. While for some it was a necessity, others had a passion for entrepreneurship. Saket Saurabh has had a similar journey, and his story is now being shared on social media, even though his Shark Tank India episode is yet to air. Saket shared a reel on his social media where he revealed that he was previously working at a job that paid him Rs 50 lakh per annum, but he quit it to start a food business.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Saket shared that after graduating from NIFT in 2014, he started his own venture, which was later acquired by another company. The brand retained him as a product manager, and he earned roughly Rs 52 lakh per annum in that job.