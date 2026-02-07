Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Shark Tank India pitcher quit Rs 50 lakh job to start a momo cart; has now done Rs 5 crore business in 2 years
Entrepreneur Saket Saurabh has successfully built up his momos business after quitting a rather lucrative job in Gurugram.
Shark Tank India has been witness to several success stories, and many entrepreneurs have made it big. While for some it was a necessity, others had a passion for entrepreneurship. Saket Saurabh has had a similar journey, and his story is now being shared on social media, even though his Shark Tank India episode is yet to air. Saket shared a reel on his social media where he revealed that he was previously working at a job that paid him Rs 50 lakh per annum, but he quit it to start a food business.
In a chat with Hindustan Times, Saket shared that after graduating from NIFT in 2014, he started his own venture, which was later acquired by another company. The brand retained him as a product manager, and he earned roughly Rs 52 lakh per annum in that job.
An innovator at heart, Saket wanted to start anothet business so he started with a side hustle in Gurugram. He shared that this was a “generic cafe” where they sold everything. But soon after, they started focusing on developing a momo business via carts. “That cart did great business. We were doing Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 in sales every day,” he said.
“In the first year, we opened a number of carts,” recalled Saket. “This was the good side, but the cart business was also volatile. We ran into various problems – some days the authorities would remove carts, we ran into staffing problems, and sometimes the weather did not cooperate. Operationally, there were many challenges.”
He soon realised that if he wants to build a business worth Rs 500 crore, he won’t be able to do it via carts so he went ahead with establishing stores. Now that idea has grown into 40 carts, 20 smaller outlets and two quick-service restaurants.
Talking about the revenue of his business, Saket said, “In the 2023-24 financial year, for the three months of January, February and March, we did Rs 16 lakh. Last year, we did Rs 2.2 crore. This year, we have already done Rs 2.2 crore, and we will be closing this year at Rs 3 crore. So in two and a half years, we have earned more than Rs 5 crore.”
