Shark Tank India pitcher, 20, built a Rs 6 cr business, employs 300 women; Anupam Mittal calls it ‘Yahi to Mittal ki baat hai’

On the latest episode of Shark Tank India 5 Campus Special, 20-year-old founder Vanshika Mittal of Floreal impressed all the Sharks with her drive and commitment. From making a profitable business worth Rs 6 crores to employing 300 women, Vanshika won praises from Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Mohit Yadav, Kunal Bahl, and Pratham Mittal. While Vanshika bagged a two-Shark deal on the show, Kunal Bahl also gave her his number, promising to solve her supply chain issue.

What is Floreal?

Floreal is a crochet flower brand making bouquets for gifting purposes. Founded by Vanshika Mittal from Ludhiana, the business was just started with Rs 1000. On Shark Tank India 5, Vanshika came to raise capital of Rs 1 crore in return for 3 percent equity, valuing the company at Rs 33.33 crores. Listening to the valuation, Kunal Bahl says, “Yeh campus special deal nahi lag rahi hume.”

Also Read: ‘India ka jalwa’: Anupam Mittal impressed by Shark Tank India pitchers’ ‘jugaad’; Aman Gupta dismisses their product as ‘very basic’

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The founder later went on to share that she has over 1 lakh customers, and the brand was launched in 2024. Before this, the founder used to sell custom paintings. What impressed the Shark was that the founder hired more than 300 artisan women, who work with her full-time. Lauding her, Anupam Mittal said, “I am still a little amazed, you are just 20 years old. That’s incredible. Yehi toh Mittal Ki Baat Hai (This is what Mittals do). That’s amazing, people’s lives run on this income. Your father must be extremely proud of you.”

Talking about her revenue, Vanshika said, in December 2025, she earned Rs 45 lakhs with an EBITDA of 20 percent. In 2024-25, her revenue was Rs 1.28 crores, and year-to-date her sales have been worth Rs 4 crores. Projected sales are Rs 6 crores, and projected EBITDA is 20 percent.”

Vanshika bagged a two-shark deal: ‘Very impressive’

Soon after this, Pratham Mittal made her an offer. He said, “We have to work on a lot of things. You are a sole proprietor right now, we have to make this a company, build a team, and the vision is lacking. I will give you Rs 1 crore for 6.67 percent equity, which is a valuation of Rs 15 crore.” Kunal Bahl added, “I actually forgot this is a campus special pitch, it’s a proper running business with really good quality products making real revenues and profits. Very impressive, you have this amazing superpower, which is your design sense. My concern in this business is that brand differentiation is not clearly established, nibbler brands will keep coming into this market. So I am out of this today.”

Aman Gupta said, “As you said, you have hired 300 people, making a Rs 6 crore business is no joke at your age. I really like your honesty; you are clear about what you know and what you don’t know. My issue is that it gives me a more family business vibe, rather than your own business. I would say double down on your brand more; people should know they are Floreal flowers. I am out for now.”

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Anupam Mittal said, “The best things your parents did was to pass down this business bug to you, and you have proven them right. I think every business has a certain stage to raise capital; every business, every company doesn’t have to be about raising capital. You can build bootstrapped businesses, that’s a different race. When you see the potential to scale to 1000 cr, you can go seeking capital. Right now, there is a family dynamic, and how that translates is yet to come, so bring that next year, and then you should raise. If you raise now, you will confuse yourself and your journey. I don’t want to add to that confusion, so I am out.”

Mohit Yadav also gave the founder the same offer as Pratham. He said, “Your sense of design and quality is exceptional. Gift-giving is an important part; it’s very emotional, so I don’t want to go for subpar quality. The gap in your business is between operational excellence and brand building, so right now it looks like a passion project; to make it a big business, it has to move towards a company. I think we can make this interesting; my offer would be the same as Pratham’s.”

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While the founder requested both Pratham and Mohit to come together, they agreed to do so for Rs 1 crore in return for 8 percent equity. As the deal got locked, Kunal also gave his number to the founder and said, “I will help solve your supply chain issue.”

DISCLAIMER: This article discusses business models, revenue figures, and investment discussions featured on Shark Tank India. Please note that the market analysis and financial data shared are for informational purposes only and do not constitute professional investment or financial advice. We recommend consulting with a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.