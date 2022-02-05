Shark Tank India’s ‘pitch of the season’ floors judges, makes Peyush Bansal offer Rs 20 lakh loan without interest. Watch here

Entrepreneur Kamlesh Nanasaheb Ghumare’s multipurpose bicycle solution for farmers has been declared ‘the pitch of the season’ on Shark Tank India. Kamlesh charmed the panel of ‘sharks’ or investors with his flamboyant style and his winning idea for a business that Lenskart co-founder Peyush Bansal backed, calling Kamlesh ‘Bharat ki ummeed (India’s hope).

Kamlesh entered the show in a filmy style, and told the panel that he is from a village 20 kilometres outside Malegaon. He said that he’s a farmer, and his brother is in the Army. “Jai jawaan jai kisaan,” he said excitedly.

In his presentation, he showed the panel a 17 kg tanker that farmers have to wear on their backs all day. He said that because of this, his father’s health was affected. This motivated Kamlesh to visit junkyards and construct a multipurpose bicycle for farmers going through similar hardships. He said that most farmers in the country cannot afford expensive drones, but they can afford to buy his creation, which he designed himself, over seven years.

Kamlesh asked for Rs 30 lakh, in exchange for 10% equity in his business. He admitted that he hadn’t sold a single bike, and that it costs him Rs 8000 to produce it. After listening to his pitch, Ghazal Alagh saluted his ‘josh and junoon’. Anupam Mittal said that Kamlesh has reaffirmed his faith in the new generation of entrepreneurs. He said that he doesn’t understand the agriculture industry, so he wouldn’t be able to invest, but he offered to help Kamlesh with a grant.

Ghazal asked him why he hadn’t taken up a job, and tried to get his product made that way. Kamlesh said, “Hum kisaan hain, kissi ka gulaam nahi rehte (We are farmers, we are our own bosses).” But she didn’t have an offer for him, because he didn’t have a business model. Vineeta Singh called him a superstar, and advised him to look at crowdfunding websites to generate funds, but said that she wouldn’t want to invest. Namita Thapar offered to connect him to the right people, but couldn’t make him an offer.

Peyush took over and asked Kamlesh some background questions. He wanted to know if he’d been approached by the show, but Kamlesh said that he hadn’t. In fact, he’d seen an advertisement and had applied himself. He wanted to know if Kamlesh had tried to take out a loan, or get a grant. He also asked if he has any partners. Kamlesh said he hadn’t really thought of any of this, and didn’t think anyone would want to give him a loan.

“Main dunga,” Peyush said. He offered him Rs 10 lakh in exchange of 40% equity, and an additional Rs 20 lakh as loan, without interest. “No one supported you, but I will,” he said, as he hugged Kamlesh, who walked out with a scream of joy.