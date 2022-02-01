scorecardresearch
Tuesday, February 01, 2022
Shark Tank India’s Peyush Bansal recreates Lenskart pitch from 2010, Namita Thapar goes ‘woah’

Shark Tank India's Peyush Bansal turned the tables on the show's format, when he presented a pitch for Lenskart.

New Delhi |
February 1, 2022 12:14:44 pm
Peyush Bansal is one of the 'sharks' on Shark Tank India. (Photo: SonyLiv)

As Shark Tank India enters its finale week, investor Peyush Bansal, who appears on the reality show as one of the ‘sharks’, recreated the pitch that he gave for his company back in 2010. Presumably, the other ‘sharks’ will also take turns in pitching their companies to each other.

A new promo video shared by Sony Entertainment Television on Instagram showed Peyush, the co-founder of Lenskart, standing in front of his co-panelists and asking for Rs 1 crore as investment, in exchange of 1% equity.

Also read |Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal admits he was offended by Ashneer Grover’s ‘harsh’ comments about him: ‘Anyone can buy ads’

He said, “Main hoon Peyush Bansal. Main hoon co-founder and CEO Lenskart ka. Meri aapse ask hai Rs 1 crore, 1 % of equity in my company (I am Peyush Bansal. I am the co-foudner and CEO of Lenskart. I have come to ask for Rs 1 crore, for 1% equity in my company).”

 

Co-panelist Namita Thapar went ‘woah’ at Peyush’s pitch, while Vineeta Singh jokingly asked him for 75% equity in his company. Aman Gupta told him that five years ago, he too was standing in front of investors, asking for money.

In a recent appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, the host recited the estimated net worths of the seven ‘sharks’ on Shark Tank India. He said that Peyush is worth Rs 37,500 crore.

Shark Tank India is based on the original American show, which has been running for 13 seasons since 2009. It features a panel of ‘sharks’ who field pitches from entrepreneurs, based on which they decide whether or not to invest in their companies.

