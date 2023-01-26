Shark Tank India 2’s Peyush Bansal offers blank cheque to entrepreneur: ‘Aapko Rs 1 cr chahiye ya 2 cr chahiye, aap lelo’

The entrepreneurs who are coming to get funding for their businesses on the reality show Shark Tank India Season 2 have some interesting ideas. In the upcoming episode of the show, Kalpit Patel, founder of an electric car brand, will leave all the ‘sharks’, Peyush Bansal, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh and Aman Gupta, impressed.

A new promo of Shark Tank India 2 has Kalpit telling the ‘sharks’ how he wants to bring a revolution with his electric car. He described the vehicle as an “easy, everyday car”. He asked for Rs 1 crore in exchange for 1% equity.

Kalpit’s pitch left Peyush Bansal intrigued about how he created the car. The pitcher shared, “I visited a lot of garages and I opened a lot of cars and saw what’s inside them.” He then showed how the car invented by him is operated by an app and can be operated even when you are not sitting inside it. Aman Gupta asked him if the car would be cheaper than a CNG-run car. Kalpit replied, “Yes sir aath aane mein chalegi (It will function at 50 paise per kilometre).”

This #RepublicDay, the pitchers from #PMVElectric, #SpiceStory and #Bullspree parade into the Tank with their creative ideas and cutting-edge innovation. Don’t forget to tune into #SharkTankIndia Season 2, tonight at 10 pm on Sony Entertainment Television & Sony LIV. pic.twitter.com/pZPS9sID2D — sonytv (@SonyTV) January 26, 2023

Peyush and Anupam complimented Kalpit before offering a deal. Namita offered Rs 70 lakh for 5% equity. Vineeta and Aman gave a joint offer. They said they can give Rs 70 lakh for 2.95% equity. Anupam offered Rs 60 lakh for 1% equity. Now, whose offer will Kalpit take, remains to be seen.

Another promo of the show had all the ‘sharks’ giving an open offer to an entrepreneur. The promo begins with Peyush telling the pitcher, “You had come for Rs 50 lakhs. Aapko Rs 1 cr chahiye ya 2 cr chahiye, aap vo lelo aur aapki valuation pe (You take as much amount you want at the valuation you want).” Aman then tells him, “It has never happened before, people are giving you an open offer.” Peyush even offers a blank cheque to the entrepreneur. The promo doesn’t reveal the product or the company that impressed the judges of Shark Tank India 2 so much.

Shark Tank India Season 2 airs on Sony TV and streams on SonyLIV.