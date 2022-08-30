scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Shark Tank India’s Peyush Bansal reveals why he avoided signing contract for the show even after they’d begun filming: ‘I kept delaying’

Peyush Bansal revealed that he became obsessed with Shark Tank during a trip to the Maldives with his wife, prior to signing on to the show himself.

Peyush Bansal appeared as one of the 'sharks' on Shark Tank India. (Photo: SonyLiv)

Lenskart co-founder Peyush Bansal, who appeared as one of the ‘sharks’ on the hugely popular debut season of Shark Tank India, recounted his journey on the show, and how he played hard-to-get initially. In an appearance on Raj Shamani’s podcast on YouTube, Peyush said that after being courted by the producers, and even appearing for an ‘audition’ process, he hadn’t signed the contract until the first day of shoot.

Peyush said that he was concerned if his work will suffer, as he couldn’t even find time for scheduled meetings, let alone filming an entire season of a reality show. He revealed that he ‘kept delaying’ the signing of the contract even after arriving on set.

Also read |Unseen Shark Tank India footage shows pitcher’s ‘akdu’ conduct getting in the way of a deal, leaves Ashneer Grover fuming

“When day one happened, I still hadn’t signed the contract. Pitchers were coming in, and it was then that I started having fun. So, I signed on,” he said. Asked if he would’ve bailed on the show if he didn’t enjoy the first day of shoot, Peyush said that he had given them his word, so he wouldn’t have quit, but he wasn’t confident about the whole enterprise.

After being approached for the show via his co-founder, Peyush said that he had apprehensions. But he found himself hooked on to the original American version during a trip to the Maldives with his wife, and then during a bachelors party that he attended. “We were in the Maldives for three days, and all three days I was watching Shark Tank, with the ocean in front of me,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylishPremium
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylish
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRBPremium
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRB
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to manyPremium
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this yearPremium
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this year

Peyush also spoke about having self-doubts. He said that he doesn’t think he’s the ‘right person to give advice’ to aspiring entrepreneurs. “I genuinely feel that advice is overrated and it can do some harm to good entrepreneurs,” he said.

Peyush became a household name after the show, along with his fellow ‘sharks’ Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Ghazal Alagh, Aman Gupta and Ashneer Grover. A second season is in the works.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-08-2022 at 12:31:01 pm
Next Story

Artist Suvigya Sharma is on a mission to protect endangered species, one miniature artwork at a time

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

The return of nuclear weapons on global platform
C. Raja Mohan writes

The return of nuclear weapons on global platform

Premium
SC drops 2009 contempt case against Prashant Bhushan, Tarun Tejpal

SC drops 2009 contempt case against Prashant Bhushan, Tarun Tejpal

Adani becomes world’s third richest person after wealth surges

Adani becomes world’s third richest person after wealth surges

Actor Kamaal R Khan arrested over derogatory tweets posted in 2020

Actor Kamaal R Khan arrested over derogatory tweets posted in 2020

Tharoor calls for 'free and fair' contest for Congress chief's post

Tharoor calls for 'free and fair' contest for Congress chief's post

PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many

PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many

Premium
Liger is a pan-India flop, 90% shows cancelled even down south

Liger is a pan-India flop, 90% shows cancelled even down south

Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Plan A Plan B, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga, Qala and Monica Oh My Darling stars grace Netflix’s Films Day
Plan A Plan B, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga, Qala and Monica Oh My Darling stars grace Netflix’s Films Day
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Aug 30: Latest News
Advertisement