Shark Tank India 2 new teaser: The ‘sharks’ are blown away by an interactive fitness mirror pitch, watch

The ‘sharks’ will be intrigued by a novel pitch in the upcoming episode of Shark Tank India Season 2. In a new promo, entrepreneurs pitch an interactive fitness mirror. Vineeta Singh called it a unique and exciting product, and the rest of the ‘sharks’ began to make offers.

While Namita Thapar said that she, Aman Gupta and Peyush Bansal would offer Rs 1 crore for a 2% equity, Anupam Mittal said that he would offer Rs 1.5 crore for 5% equity. Vineeta, meanwhile, said that she would offer Rs 1 crore for 1% equity. “Now you decide what you would like to do,” Aman says at the end of the promo.

With their life-sized interactive fitness mirror, #Portl aims to be the third screen for every household! Will they get a deal with the Sharks?#SharkTankIndia season 2 streaming now on Sony LIV, also available on Sony Entertainment Television. pic.twitter.com/kfr7YPTyWW — Shark Tank India (@sharktankindia) January 22, 2023

Recently, Sony TV shared the total investments made by the ‘sharks’, which collectively add up to Rs 25. 78 crore. Namita emerged as the biggest investor with an investment of Rs 7.32 crore. She is followed by Aman Gupta who has invested Rs 5.17 crore. Next is, Peyush Bansal who has invested Rs 4.8 crore in the first three weeks, followed by Anupam Mittal who has put in Rs 3.18 crore. Vineeta Singh, who was not on the panel in the third week, has invested Rs 2.95 crore. And Amit Jain, who was absent from the panel for the first two weeks, has invested Rs 2.36 crore.

Shark Tank India Season 2 airs on Sony TV from Monday-Friday at 10 pm and also streams on SonyLIV.