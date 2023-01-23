scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
Advertisement

Shark Tank India 2 new teaser: The ‘sharks’ are blown away by an interactive fitness mirror pitch, watch

Vineeta Singh was excited by the latest product in Shark Tank India and the rest of the sharks began to make offers.

Namita Thapar and Vineeta Singh try to strike a deal in the latest episode of Shark Tank india
Listen to this article
Shark Tank India 2 new teaser: The ‘sharks’ are blown away by an interactive fitness mirror pitch, watch
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The ‘sharks’ will be intrigued by a novel pitch in the upcoming episode of Shark Tank India Season 2. In a new promo, entrepreneurs pitch an interactive fitness mirror. Vineeta Singh called it a unique and exciting product, and the rest of the ‘sharks’ began to make offers.

While Namita Thapar said that she, Aman Gupta and Peyush Bansal would offer Rs 1 crore for a 2% equity, Anupam Mittal said that he would offer Rs 1.5 crore for 5% equity. Vineeta, meanwhile, said that she would offer Rs 1 crore for 1% equity. “Now you decide what you would like to do,” Aman says at the end of the promo.

Also Read |Anupam Mittal gets snarky as Twitter user calls Shark Tank India the new Sasural Simar Ka: ‘You clearly watch both’

Recently, Sony TV shared the total investments made by the ‘sharks’, which collectively add up to Rs 25. 78 crore. Namita emerged as the biggest investor with an investment of Rs 7.32 crore. She is followed by Aman Gupta who has invested Rs 5.17 crore. Next is, Peyush Bansal who has invested Rs 4.8 crore in the first three weeks, followed by Anupam Mittal who has put in Rs 3.18 crore. Vineeta Singh, who was not on the panel in the third week, has invested Rs 2.95 crore. And Amit Jain, who was absent from the panel for the first two weeks, has invested Rs 2.36 crore.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: The nuts and bolts of a Union Budget
ExplainSpeaking: The nuts and bolts of a Union Budget
Madhav Chavan at Idea Exchange: ‘Curriculum is getting tougher…beca...
Madhav Chavan at Idea Exchange: ‘Curriculum is getting tougher…beca...
Indian Railways AI module brings hope of shorter waiting lists for tickets
Indian Railways AI module brings hope of shorter waiting lists for tickets
Express Investigation – Part 1: PM Awaas is for rural poor but in West Be...
Express Investigation – Part 1: PM Awaas is for rural poor but in West Be...

Shark Tank India Season 2 airs on Sony TV from Monday-Friday at 10 pm and also streams on SonyLIV.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-01-2023 at 11:33 IST
Next Story

Droupadi Murmu President of India to confer Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2023

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Suhana Khan-Shanaya Kapoor, Gauri Khan-Farah Khan party in Dubai, watch Beyonce's performance
Suhana Khan-Shanaya Kapoor, Gauri Khan-Farah Khan party in Dubai, watch Beyonce’s performance
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close