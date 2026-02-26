Shark Tank India’s new judge Shaily Mehrotra was told ‘OG sharks are bullies, won’t let you speak’: Now Anupam Mittal says ‘aap bolo’

Shaily Mehrotra, the newest shark on Shark Tank India, walked onto the show amid rumours that the original judges tend to bully newcomers and dominate conversations. The so-called “OG sharks” include Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal and Vineeta Singh. Peyush, however, is not a part of the panel this year. However, Shaily decided to address the chatter head-on before filming began. Speaking to Nitin Joshi on his podcast, the founder of Fixderma said, “When I joined, there was a lot of pressure. I feared whether or not they would let me speak.”

Recalling her early days on the show, she added, “All of us were staying in the same hotel when one of the sharks told me that the OG sharks bully newcomers a lot. They don’t let them speak.”