Namita Thapar tells Shark Tank India founder to shut his business, declares ‘India doesn’t have the sensibility’ for not littering
The latest episode of Shark Tank India saw all the Sharks opting out of investing in a pocket ashtray brand.
The latest episode of Shark Tank India saw founder Nihal Raheja introduce his brand of pocket ashtrays called Stubb. The entrepreneur from Dharamshala admitted to being an occasional smoker and shared how he got the idea of introducing pocket ashtrays in India after his visit to Japan, where residents carry their garbage with them. He asked for Rs 25 lakh for 5% equity in the company.
He set his product price at Rs 349 and shared that he started the business in January. While the Sharks were impressed with Nihal’s intention to keep the mountains and India clean through his brand, they all agreed that this isn’t a serious business and that Indians, at large, aren’t too particular about picking up after themselves, so making them carry their own litter is next to impossible, especially when the product is priced at Rs 349.
Namita Thapar was the first Shark to opt out and she said, “I am out, it is our duty to tell you to stop this business. Companies have made disposable covers for period pads, but despite being such a big market in terms of number of women who use it, they don’t use these disposable covers. India doesn’t have the sensibility. My feedback to you is stop this business. Use your good intent of doing something for the environment in another area. I would recommend you shut this business.”
Varun Alagh, co-founder of Honasa Consumer Private Limited, also gave Nihal the same advice. He said, “You are very articulate, very smart but you’re wasting time in this business.” Vineeta Singh also didn’t invest in the business and said, “This Rs 350 product won’t solve the intention and awareness problem in India.”
Anupam Mittal pointed out that the pocket ashtray itself is made of plastic and is non-biodegradable, and told Nihal that he is doing the business just as a hobby. Meanwhile, Kunal Bahl also opted out and said, “There is no if and but about the fact that this is not a business.” The pitcher walked out without a deal.
