Namita Thapar tells Shark Tank India founder to shut his business, declares ‘India doesn’t have the sensibility’ for not littering

The latest episode of Shark Tank India saw founder Nihal Raheja introduce his brand of pocket ashtrays called Stubb. The entrepreneur from Dharamshala admitted to being an occasional smoker and shared how he got the idea of introducing pocket ashtrays in India after his visit to Japan, where residents carry their garbage with them. He asked for Rs 25 lakh for 5% equity in the company.

He set his product price at Rs 349 and shared that he started the business in January. While the Sharks were impressed with Nihal’s intention to keep the mountains and India clean through his brand, they all agreed that this isn’t a serious business and that Indians, at large, aren’t too particular about picking up after themselves, so making them carry their own litter is next to impossible, especially when the product is priced at Rs 349.