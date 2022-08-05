scorecardresearch
Shark Tank India’s Namita Thapar says she ‘didn’t have to take anyone’s permission’ to spend crores: ‘I was bullying the men, making my own choices’

Namita Thapar in a conversation with Chetan Bhagat revealed 'the most beautiful thing about Shark Tank', and thanked the show for giving her an opportunity to present both her powerful and glamorous sides.

August 5, 2022 6:53:14 pm
Namita Thapar spoke to Chetan Bhagat about Shark Tank India. (Photo: Chetan Bhagat)

Shark Tank India’s Namita Thapar, in an interview with writer Chetan Bhagat on his YouTube channel, spoke about the importance of giving young women role models to look up to beyond social media influencers. She thanked the show for the opportunity to present herself as an independent woman who could make high-stakes decisions and go toe-to-toe with the men.

Namita admitted that she has been trolled after appearing on the show, but said that she has developed such a thick skin that even her ‘father or mother or husband’ don’t affect her anymore. Namita had earlier revealed that she spent Rs 10 crore on the show.

Also read |Shark Tank India’s Namita Thapar recalls crying herself to sleep because she felt ‘unattractive, dumb’: ‘I was called girl with the moustache’

When Chetan pointed out that young women don’t often see non-celebrity female role models to look up to, Namita said, “You know what’s beautiful about Shark Tank? Most of the episodes, it was me sitting with four men, and they saw that I didn’t have to take anyone’s permission to put my crores; that I didn’t have to ask anybody. I was shoulder to shoulder as a true equal to the men, making my own decisions about crores, making my own choices, asking the right questions, being sharp, yet comfortable being glamorous.”

Namita added, “I think it was very refreshing for people to see that. I was bullying the men and giving them a hard time. I was speaking up a lot; we had our pow-wows. And I think they saw a woman who is making financial decisions without consulting anyone, comfortable looking glamorous, speaking up and arguing with the men when she needed to. And that’s a very powerful image. And I thank Shark Tank for giving that image to me.”

The first season of Shark Tank India was a runaway hit on television, and subsequently on streaming. It made not just Namita a household name, but also her fellow ‘sharks’ Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, Vineeta Singh, Ghazal Alagh, Aman Gupta and Ashneer Grover. A second season is in the works.

