Shark Tank India’s Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, Vineeta Singh reunite for Aman Gupta’s daughter’s birthday. Fans react: ‘Billions in a frame’

It’s been months since Shark Tank India wrapped up, but the craze around it fails to die down. ‘Sharks’ Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal and Vineeta Singh recently attended Aman Gupta’s daughter’s birthday in Delhi. Pictures from the party soon went viral on social media and fans called them ‘Family no 1’. And while many lauded how the entrepreneurs have managed to stay connected, others were quick to miss Ashneer Grover, asking where their ‘favourite shark’ was.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals’ Namita Thapar shared photos from the birthday party, where the four friends got clicked together. “Shark reunion (Aman’s daughter Miraya’s birthday party!),” she wrote as the caption. Sharing another set of pictures, the business leader wrote, “Friends like family!”

While fans missed seeing Ashneer Grover in the pictures, the BharatPe co-founder wished Aman’s daughter, replying to Namita’s post. He wrote, “Happy B’day – we missed this one!”

Fans also had a field day writing hilarious comments on the post. A social media user posted, “Is post ki net worth kya rahe gi,” while another added, “billions in a frame” and “All shark deal hai yeh toh”. A lot of her followers also wondered when the next season of the show is launching.

Shark Tank India, based on the international franchise called Dragons’ Den, featured entrepreneurs presenting their business ideas to a panel of seven investors, who decided whether to shell out a sum for a stake in the company. After a stupendous inaugural season, Sony TV announced the next chapter in May, seeking pitches from budding entrepreneurs.