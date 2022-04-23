Shark Tank India’s Namita Thapar corrects one of her biggest mistakes on the show, shares proud post. See here

Namita Thapar, who appeared as one of the ‘sharks’ on Shark Tank India, took to Instagram on Friday to reveal that she had addressed one of her biggest regrets about the show. Namita revealed that she had invested in farmer Pandurang Taware’s Agro Tourism company, after having missed out on it on the show.

Shark Tank India concluded its debut season several weeks ago, but captured the nation’s imagination through its successful run. It made household names out of Namita and her fellow ‘sharks’, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Ghazal Alagh, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal and Ashneer Grover.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namita Thapar (@namitathapar)

In an Instagram post, she shared a picture with Pandurang, and wrote in her caption, “A positive start to my weekend… my 2 regrets during shark tank were Jugaadu Kamlesh & Pandurang Taware, 2 incredible farmers from Maharashtra. Today I have invested in Pandurang’s company that is working towards a super cause that is close to my heart – Agro Tourism – excited to partner with him to help pan India farmers show the beauty of our villages to the world ! #proudindian @agritourismindia @pandurangtaware.”

Her followers appreciated her decision. While several people reacted with emojis, one person wrote in the comments section, “What an amazing gesture….Hope this inspires other investors to venture into one of the most neglected industries of India. This is truly inspiring. All the best Pandurang’s Team.”

Jugaadu Kamlesh became the season’s highlight, after his pitch for a multi-purpose gizmo was declared the pitch of the season. Only Peyush invested in his company. Previously, Namita had also expressed regret at losing out on a bid to Ashneer. Speaking with comedian Rohan Joshi on his YouTube show, Namita said she regretted missing out on the TagZ deal. “The chips with the healthy angle to it, the dip which was delicious. We really fought hard for it and we lost by like .25%. But then, the three or four deals that I lost out but after the show got done I got in touch with them and invested in them. So no regrets anymore,” she revealed.

In a blog post, Namita had revealed that she ‘saw around 170 pitches and invested Rs 10 crore in 25 companies’. She invested Rs 7 crore on the show, and Rs 3 crore after the show.